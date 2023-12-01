A Major Champion, Two Ryder Cup Players And DP World Tour Winners Appear In LIV Golf Q-School Field

Former PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner, Ryder Cup players Victor Dubuisson and Jeff Overton and Spanish pair Alvaro Quiros and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano headline the final field for LIV Golf's Q-School event.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club will host the LIV Golf Promotions on 8-10 December where three spots in the lucrative Saudi-backed league for the 2024 season will be available.

American Dufner, who won the 2013 PGA Championship, is the eye-catching name in the 73-man field, with the 46-year-old trying his luck after some pretty fruitless years on the PGA Tour.

Frenchman Dubuisson was a star of the European team at the 2014 Ryder Cup, while Overton was on the wrong side of a tense defeat for the USA at Celtic Manor in 2010.

Spaniards Quiros and Fernandez'Castano are both multiple winners on the DP World Tour, with both men picking up seven titles during their careers.

Englishman Laurie Canter played 11 times for the Majesticks in last season's LIV Golf League as a reserve, standing in for the injured Sam Horsfield, but is now trying to win a full place in the 2024 field.

Brooks Koepka's brother Chase was one of four players relegated last season, but all four are trying to play their way back in as he's joined by Sihwan Kim, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan, and James Piot in the field.

"LIV Golf Promotions creates an open pathway for players to compete in the LIV Golf League, and the interest shown in the event’s inaugural year reinforces the significance of these new opportunities for the sport,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

“There is exceptional talent from all corners of the globe and LIV Golf is establishing a platform for these current and rising stars of the game to build their careers in new, exciting ways. LIV Golf’s future is bright, and our anticipation grows to see which competitors will be part of this game-changing league in 2024.”

The LIV Golf Promotions will be played over 72 holes, with the top 20 from the first round going through, to be joined by 14 players who go straight into round two.

The Likes of Dufner, Canter and the four relegated players will join the action for the second round, when again the top 20 will advance to a 36-hole shootout for those LIV Golf League spots.

Other interesting names in the field include Kevin Chappell, a PGA Tour winner with four Major top 10 finishes who came agonisingly close to winning the 2016 Tour Championship - when Rory McIlroy won a three-man playoff.

Kyle Stanley, a two-time PGA Tour winner including at the WM Phoenix Open, is also involved along with young Irish duo Max Kennedy and Ryan Griffin some top amateurs.