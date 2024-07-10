8 LIV Golfers Who Have Qualified For Every Men's Major This Year
Eight of LIV Golf's biggest names have qualified for all four men's Majors this year, including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau
There are 17 LIV Golfers playing in the 152nd Open and eight of them have qualified for all four of the men's Majors this year.
Bryson DeChambeau enters Troon as one of the tournament favorites after his US Open triumph, and he's one of the eight to have qualified for Augusta, Valhalla and Pinehurst No.2 leading up to the final men's Major of the year in Scotland.
DeChambeau was T6th at The Masters and 2nd at the PGA Championship before picking up his second US Open trophy, where he made a stunning up-and-down from the sand on the 72nd hole to pip Rory McIlroy by a single stroke.
Of the eight golfers to have qualified for all four Majors, six of them have made it in via their own Major wins within the last five years. The other two, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk, have qualified via either the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Race to Dubai or their top-50 world ranking.
While eight have qualified for all four Majors, one man has only played in two of the three so far after Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw from the US Open due to an infected lesion in between two of his toes.
Rahm will be keen to go well at Troon after managing just a T45 finish in his Masters defense before missing the cut at Valhalla in the PGA Championship.
It is Bryson DeChambeau who leads the cumulative Major leaderboard after three Majors on 28-under-par, five clear of Xander Schauffele. Of the seven LIV players to have featured in all three this year, DeChambeau (-28), Cameron Smith (+2), Tyrrell Hatton (+3) and Brooks Koepka (+6) are the four to have made the cut in every Major so far.
The 8 LIV Golfers who have qualified for all four Majors in 2024:
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Dustin Johnson
- Brooks Koepka
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Jon Rahm
- Cameron Smith
