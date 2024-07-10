8 LIV Golfers Who Have Qualified For Every Men's Major This Year

Eight of LIV Golf's biggest names have qualified for all four men's Majors this year, including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau

Four LIV Golfers hitting shots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

There are 17 LIV Golfers playing in the 152nd Open and eight of them have qualified for all four of the men's Majors this year.

Bryson DeChambeau enters Troon as one of the tournament favorites after his US Open triumph, and he's one of the eight to have qualified for Augusta, Valhalla and Pinehurst No.2 leading up to the final men's Major of the year in Scotland.

DeChambeau was T6th at The Masters and 2nd at the PGA Championship before picking up his second US Open trophy, where he made a stunning up-and-down from the sand on the 72nd hole to pip Rory McIlroy by a single stroke.

Of the eight golfers to have qualified for all four Majors, six of them have made it in via their own Major wins within the last five years. The other two, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk, have qualified via either the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Race to Dubai or their top-50 world ranking.

While eight have qualified for all four Majors, one man has only played in two of the three so far after Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw from the US Open due to an infected lesion in between two of his toes.

Rahm will be keen to go well at Troon after managing just a T45 finish in his Masters defense before missing the cut at Valhalla in the PGA Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges the crowd after being presented with the US Open trophy

Bryson DeChambeau has been the standout player in the first three men's Majors this year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is Bryson DeChambeau who leads the cumulative Major leaderboard after three Majors on 28-under-par, five clear of Xander Schauffele. Of the seven LIV players to have featured in all three this year, DeChambeau (-28), Cameron Smith (+2), Tyrrell Hatton (+3) and Brooks Koepka (+6) are the four to have made the cut in every Major so far.

The 8 LIV Golfers who have qualified for all four Majors in 2024:

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Jon Rahm
  • Cameron Smith
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸