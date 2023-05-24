Six Months Pregnant Tour Pro Qualifies For US Women's Open

LPGA Tour pro Amy Olson has qualified for the US Women's Open while six months pregnant.

The 30-year-old rubber-stamped her appearance at the tournament after finishing with a six-under 138 at the USGA qualifier in Minnesota to receive medalist honours.

Olson's appearance at the Major is certain to be even more special than it would have been, as it will be her final appearance before stepping away from the game to prepare for motherhood.

By the time the tournament begins, on 6 July, Olson’s baby will be due just a couple of months later, and Olson could hardly have chosen a more high-profile tournament for a temporary send-off. As well as being the third Major of the year, the tournament will be held at one of the world's iconic courses, Pebble Beach. Olson admitted the chance to play at the famous California course had driven her to succeed.

She told the Minnesota Golf Association: "I wanted a shot at it because it's Pebble. That was the big motivation and it'll be my last tournament before the baby comes, so it's a good way to go out."

As well as her final tournament before giving birth, Olson will feel she has unfinished business in the Major, as she narrowly missed out on victory in the tournament three years ago after finishing tied for second, just one shot behind A Lim Kim, at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Another player for whom July’s tournament will have additional importance is 2014 US Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie-West. She stepped away from golf in 2022 but kept this year's tournament in her diary. However, she has admitted it could be her swansong in the Major.

Elsewhere, 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis has also qualified for her second US Women’s Open, where she will hope to improve on her missed cut at Pine Needles last year.