Tour Pro Makes Hole-In-One And Albatross In LPGA Practice

LPGA Tour pro Amy Olson has already achieved something incredible this year – qualifying for the US Women’s Open while six months pregnant. Now, though, she has gone one step further by making a hole in one in LPGA Tour practice.

The 30-year-old shared the remarkable news on her Instagram account, and said: “Ok. Holed out for a DOUBLE-EAGLE today!! Baby’s bringing some serious golf mojo! We just need to work on timing of these things.”

According to the player, it was her seventh hole-in-one, and it came as she prepared for the Meijer LPGA Classic. Although she didn't see it go in, she “celebrated like crazy” after walking up to the green and finding it in the cup.

The American rubber-stamped her appearance at the US Open after finishing with a six-under 138 at the USGA qualifier in Minnesota to receive medalist honours.

A second-round 66 lifted professional @AmyOlsonGolf to medalist honors and a spot in the field at the 2023 @uswomensopen @PebbleBeachGolf. Olson shoots 6-under 138 at Somerset Country Club. pic.twitter.com/ZTrIY22EP6May 23, 2023 See more

Her appearance at Pebble Beach next month, by which time she will be seven months pregnant, is certain to be even more special than it would have been, as it will be her final appearance before stepping away from the game to prepare for motherhood.

And she could not have chosen a more iconic course to say her farewell on. Speaking to Minnesota Golf Association, she said: “I wanted a shot at it because it's Pebble. That was the big motivation and it'll be my last tournament before the baby comes, so it's a good way to go out.”

Olson is entitled to feel like she has unfinished business in the Major, as she narrowly missed out on victory in the event three years ago after finishing tied for second, just one shot behind A Lim Kim, at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

The former US Junior Girls Amateur champion only made one cut out of last season’s five majors, and it happened to be at the US Open. Making the weekend this time around will surely rank as one of her finest achievements, alongside her recent hole in one.