'Most Likely A Farewell' - Michelle Wie West Plotting Pebble Beach Swansong

After revealing plans to step away from golf almost a year ago, Michelle Wie West included the caveat that she would keep this year’s US Women’s Open in her diary.

She has stayed true to her word, and will play in this year’s tournament at Pebble Beach. However, she revealed on Golf Today that this could be the final time we see her in the Major she won in 2014.

Wie West anticipates playing the tournament with her family watching, and she was asked if that suggests it could be a farewell. The 33-year-old didn’t rule out the possibility. She said: “I don’t know, you know. Riv is kind of tempting, I have to say, but, yeah, I think this might be the farewell, for now. I’m not closing any doors definitely, but, yeah, most likely a farewell.”

"I think this might be the farewell."@LPGA legend @MichelleWieWest told @eamonlynch that the upcoming @uswomensopen could be the last time we see her play professional golf.

The Riv Wie West referred is Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, which will host the tournament in 2026. Like this year’s venue, it is one of the game’s most iconic courses and the tournament will mark the first time it has been held there.

Wie West explained that having tournaments played on the game’s most famous venues is helping to grow the profile of the women’s game. She said: “I think it’s just so important for us women to keep playing at these big venues. It’s just so amazing, the USGA, the R&A and the PGA of America now are giving us this opportunity to play at these big venues. It does so much to elevate the game.”

As for the upcoming tournament, Wie West explained she is looking forward to competing. She said: “It’s Pebble, it speaks for itself. I love the USGA, we have such a long history together and it’s an organisation that means so much to me and a championship that means so much to me. It’s incredible to have a chance to play here.”

As for her chances, Wie West said she hopes that despite her lack of competitive action, she will be ready for the tournament. “I’m hoping it’s like riding a bike all over again,” explained the five-time LPGA Tour winner. “I know it’s in there and I have to bring it out. I don’t really have expectations, I have the desire to win. I have the desire to play really well.”

Since stepping away from the game, as well as motherhood, Wie West has focused on helping the next generation, including joining forces with The R&A to develop future stars, and she says that is given her plenty of satisfaction. She explained: “I’m very happy with my life right now. I have an incredible family and all the things that I have time to be able to do now - working with the USGA and The R&A and hosting my own event, trying to help the next generation has been a big happy factor for me.”

Whether or not the Pebble Beach tournament will be the last we see of Wie West in the US Women’s Open or elsewhere, it appears she already has a bright future in the game, even if that's away from the course.