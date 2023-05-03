'Most Likely A Farewell' - Michelle Wie West Plotting Pebble Beach Swansong

The 2014 US Women's Open champion has revealed 2023 could mark her last appearance in the Major

Michelle Wie West during a practice round before the 2022 US Women's Open
Michelle Wie West has suggested her appearance in the 2023 US Women's Open could be her last at the Major
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After revealing plans to step away from golf almost a year ago, Michelle Wie West included the caveat that she would keep this year’s US Women’s Open in her diary.

She has stayed true to her word, and will play in this year’s tournament at Pebble Beach. However, she revealed on Golf Today that this could be the final time we see her in the Major she won in 2014.

Wie West anticipates playing the tournament with her family watching, and she was asked if that suggests it could be a farewell. The 33-year-old didn’t rule out the possibility. She said: “I don’t know, you know. Riv is kind of tempting, I have to say, but, yeah, I think this might be the farewell, for now. I’m not closing any doors definitely, but, yeah, most likely a farewell.”

See more

The Riv Wie West referred is Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, which will host the tournament in 2026. Like this year’s venue, it is one of the game’s most iconic courses and the tournament will mark the first time it has been held there.

Wie West explained that having tournaments played on the game’s most famous venues is helping to grow the profile of the women’s game. She said: “I think it’s just so important for us women to keep playing at these big venues. It’s just so amazing, the USGA, the R&A and the PGA of America now are giving us this opportunity to play at these big venues. It does so much to elevate the game.”

As for the upcoming tournament, Wie West explained she is looking forward to competing. She said: “It’s Pebble, it speaks for itself. I love the USGA, we have such a long history together and it’s an organisation that means so much to me and a championship that means so much to me. It’s incredible to have a chance to play here.”

As for her chances, Wie West said she hopes that despite her lack of competitive action, she will be ready for the tournament. “I’m hoping it’s like riding a bike all over again,” explained the five-time LPGA Tour winner. “I know it’s in there and I have to bring it out. I don’t really have expectations, I have the desire to win. I have the desire to play really well.”

Since stepping away from the game, as well as motherhood, Wie West has focused on helping the next generation, including joining forces with The R&A to develop future stars, and she says that is given her plenty of satisfaction. She explained: “I’m very happy with my life right now. I have an incredible family and all the things that I have time to be able to do now - working with the USGA and The R&A and hosting my own event, trying to help the next generation has been a big happy factor for me.”

Whether or not the Pebble Beach tournament will be the last we see of Wie West in the US Women’s Open or elsewhere, it appears she already has a bright future in the game, even if that's away from the course.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸