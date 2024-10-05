8 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Tyrrell Hatton leads going into Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with a number of big names missing out on one last round at the Old Course
On Saturday, Tyrrell Hatton fired a joint course record at St Andrews' Old Course, as the LIV Golfer made an eagle and nine birdies to sit one shot clear of Nicolas Colsaerts with 18 holes to go at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
For the first three days, the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns have been used and, for this weekend only, the cut comes into play on Saturday, instead of Friday. That means a number of names will miss Sunday, and a final round at the Old Course.
As mentioned, Hatton leads and, amongst the chasing pack is Tom Vaillant, who is 19-under and three back, whilst Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen carded an 11-under-par round at Kingsbarns to vault plenty of spots to sit in solo fourth at 17-under-par.
This week, 14 LIV Golfers are present and, in seventh position, we see three of them. As David Puig, Jon Rahm and Peter Uihlein are 15-under, seven shots back of fellow League player, Hatton.
A number of big names won't be playing on Sunday though and, below, we have taken a look at who failed to hit the nine-under-par cutline, as some ideal weather conditions meant the scoring was low in Scotland.
Matt Fitzpatrick (-8)
The Englishman carded a four-under 68 on Thursday, as well as a one-under 71 on Friday and three-under 69 on Saturday. However, his eight-under total wasn't good enough to make it into Sunday, meaning the defending champion is heading home early.
Last year, Fitzpatrick claimed a three stroke victory but, after finishing with four pars on the Old Course on Saturday, the former Major winner missed the number by one. It's his first missed cut since the PGA Championship in May.
Talor Gooch (-8)
One of the 14 LIV Golfers featuring this week, Gooch's second round would, ultimately, cost him a place at the Old Course on Sunday, as the American's final eight-under score meant he also missed the weekend by a single shot.
The 2023 LIV Golf Individual champion opened his tournament with a five-under 67 at Carnoustie, but could only card a two-over 74 at Kingsbarns on Friday. Needing to go low at St Andrews on Saturday, his five-under 67 meant he missed the nine-under cut.
Billy Horschel (-8)
A fortnight ago, Horschel was adding a second BMW PGA Championship to his CV, after an epic tussle with Rory McIlroy. The American, though, would rue a poor finish on Saturday, as he missed his first cut since the Genesis Scottish Open.
Sitting 10-under with seven holes remaining at the Old Course on Saturday, the 37-year-old bogeyed the 12th and 13th, with five straight pars capping a one-over-back nine and a missed cut by a single stroke.
Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)
The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent run of form of late, with Hojgaard securing the Irish Open just three weeks ago over home favorite, McIlroy. However, he was unable to replicate that form in Scotland, as he struggled on Saturday.
Sitting nine-under following rounds of 70 at Carnoustie and a seven-under score at Kingsbarns, the scoreable Old Course bit back on Saturday, as Hojgaard carded an eagle, two birdies, two bogeys and two doubles, stumbling to a two-over-par 74 at St Andrews.
Danny Willett (-6)
Willett claimed the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2021 but, in 2024, the Englishman could only shoot a six-under tournament total, following rounds of 70, 72 and 68.
Despite a blemish-free four-under day at the Old Course on Saturday, Willett was unable to force his way into the final day of action, as he missed his sixth cut in eight starts on the DP World Tour this year.
Nicolai Hojgaard (-5)
Along with his brother, Nicolai Hojgaard also missed the cut following rounds of 70, 71 and 70, with the Dane finishing five-under-par and well back of the nine-under-par cutline.
The 23-year-old has struggled for form of late. After missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship, Hojgaard failed to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, with missed cuts at the Omega European Masters and Irish Open being followed up by a 65th placing at the BMW PGA Championship.
Louis Oosthuizen (-1)
Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open Championship at St Andrews, but would fire a two-over-par round at the Old Course on Saturday to finish one-under for the tournament.
Sitting at three-under after level-par and three-under rounds at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, the South African carded four birdies, four bogeys and a double to finish with a 74 and several shots back of the cutline.
Thomas Detry (-1)
The Belgian had been fancied to do well this week in Scotland, but Detry could only card rounds of 74, 70 and 71, to finish at one-under and well back of the nine-under-par cut.
Enjoying one of his best years to date in 2024, Detry has a number of top 10 finishes, with his most recent result being a tie for 30th at the BMW PGA Championship. However, the 31-year-old struggled in Scotland, as numerous bogeys meant he won't be present on Sunday.
