7 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction. This month we focus on putting with Andy Sullivan's masterclass and the best gear on the market. We also talk to Gary Player and Nick Dougherty and reveal our new Top 50 UK Coaches list.

1. Andy Sullivan Putting Masterclass 

The Englishman gives us his favourite putting tips and drills.

Andy Sullivan

2. Gary Player

The legendary South African gives us his thoughts on the modern game.

Gary Player

3. Nick Dougherty

The Sky Sports presenter discusses his playing career and his seamless switch to broadcasting.

Nick Dougherty

4. Top 50 Coaches List

We reveal our new list of GM Coaches and explain why we've increased from 25 to 50.

Top 50 Coaches

5. The Best New Gear

Our equipment team put the latest releases through their paces, including the new Mizuno Pro irons.

Mizuno Pro irons

6. Tips And Drills To Boost Your Game 

Our Top 50 Coaches cover every aspect of the game in our comprehensive instruction section.

Instruction

7. The Best Courses You Can Play

Our course writers travel all over the UK and Ireland to unearth some of the finest layouts available to all, including Machrihanish (below).

Machrihanish

David joined Golf Monthly in 2015 as a content editor for the magazine and regularly contributes to the website. He has worked in magazine publishing and editing since 2003. He is a keen golfer and up until recently was a member of Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire. He has covered various big events and tournaments for GM, the highlight of which was witnessing Tiger Woods win his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019. Email: david.taylor@futurenet.com

