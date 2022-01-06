7 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction. This month we focus on putting with Andy Sullivan's masterclass and the best gear on the market. We also talk to Gary Player and Nick Dougherty and reveal our new Top 50 UK Coaches list.

1. Andy Sullivan Putting Masterclass

The Englishman gives us his favourite putting tips and drills.

2. Gary Player

The legendary South African gives us his thoughts on the modern game.

3. Nick Dougherty

The Sky Sports presenter discusses his playing career and his seamless switch to broadcasting.

4. Top 50 Coaches List

We reveal our new list of GM Coaches and explain why we've increased from 25 to 50.

5. The Best New Gear

Our equipment team put the latest releases through their paces, including the new Mizuno Pro irons.

6. Tips And Drills To Boost Your Game

Our Top 50 Coaches cover every aspect of the game in our comprehensive instruction section.

7. The Best Courses You Can Play

Our course writers travel all over the UK and Ireland to unearth some of the finest layouts available to all, including Machrihanish (below).