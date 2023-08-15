6 Key Questions For Zach Johnson Ahead Of The Ryder Cup
The US captain will have plenty to think about ahead of his wildcard picks and the much-anticipated match in Rome
The Ryder Cup is around the corner and Zach Johnson will be looking to become the first American winning captain on European soil since 1993.
The two-time Major champion will be taking his team into the lion's den to see if they can retain the trophy that they so impressively won last time out in record fashion at Whistling Straits.
Johnson still doesn't know his team just yet, so what will some of his key considerations be?
Experience over form?
It's a tactic used so well by Thomas Bjorn in 2018, when he snubbed winning machine Matt Wallace and instead went for experience in Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.
Zach Johnson finds himself in a similar spot this time out with Justin Thomas missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs and Dustin Johnson, who went 5-0 last time in Wisconsin, somewhat out of sorts too.
Bryson?
Bryson DeChambeau, or Mr 58 as he is now known, appears to have found form at just the right time after his 61-58 closing 36-holes to win the recent LIV Golf League event at The Greenbrier.
Bryson was T4th at the PGA Championship and T20th at the US Open but they're all we really have to go on outside of the LIV Golf League this year. He won 2.5 points from three matches last time out, including 1.5 from his two games with Scottie Scheffler in the four balls.
Johnson will be eyeing up the pairing of Bryson and Scottie this time out, but by picking the Golfing Scientist it would obviously make for a tough decision as another big name would miss out.
Who does Spieth go with?
If Johnson doesn't pick Thomas, the formidable Spieth/Thomas partnership will be no more - at least for this year anyway.
Spieth, an almost certain wildcard pick, would happily play with anyone, you'd think, and he and JT were even broken up a couple of times at the 2021 Ryder Cup. Spieth and Koepka lost their match together and Thomas and Cantlay only managed a half.
Spieth and Thomas won all four of their Presidents Cup games together last year at Quail Hollow, though, so Zach Johnson must be feeling inclined to throw JT a bone and hope that his game turns up.
How does the course stack up?
This year's Italian Open champion Adrian Meronk won after leading the Strokes Gained: Driving stats although he was 2nd around the greens, while last year's runner-up Matt Fitzpatrick, who lost in a playoff, led the SG: Around the greens numbers.
The fairways will likely be tight and surrounded by thick rough like your typical European Ryder Cup setup, so short game will be crucial, which might prompt Zach Johnson to opt for some short game wizards when it comes to wildcards time.
Justin Thomas ranks 6th in SG: Around the greens on the PGA Tour this season by the way.
Who are his pairings?
The first pairing on Zach Johnson's team sheet this year will be Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. They won 2/3 at last year's Presidents Cup, 2/4 at the 2019 Presidents Cup and both of their matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup.
From there, though, things will be more up in the air.
Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger were a great pairing last time but Berger is out injured, while Scottie Scheffler might not have his usual partner Bryson DeChambeau there this time.
Scheffler and best friend Sam Burns played all three Presidents Cup games together last year but didn't win a single match. Johnson may want to give them another go in Rome.
Max Homa played with Tony Finau and Billy Horschel at last year's Presidents Cup, and both Finau and Horschel are well down the standings with just one week left of qualifying.
Probable rookie Cam Young won just one of three matches in the doubles at last year's Presidents Cup with Morikawa and Kisner - and those two might not make it either.
Then there's the Spieth/Thomas pairing in potential doubt and the newcomers like Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark to find partners for. Lucas Glover has never played a Ryder Cup, either, if he were to make the team.
The US pairings in particular are set to be fascinating this year and will likely influence who Johnson decides to go for with his wildcard picks.
How will he negate the home advantage?
Europe look set to be super strong with McIlroy, Rahm, Hovland and Fitzpatrick all inside the world's top 10 at the time of writing but the US are essentially facing a 13-man team with the home crowd set to provide a fierce atmosphere.
USA haven't won a Ryder Cup on away soil in 30 years, so Johnson will be well aware that despite coming in as favorites, his American team will have to dig deep to wrestle points off of the home side to take the trophy back home with them.
Last seven European Ryder Cups:
- 2018: Europe 17.5 - 10.5 USA
- 2014: Europe 16.5 - 11.5 USA
- 2010: Europe 14.5 - 13.5 USA
- 2006: Europe 18.5 - 9.5 USA
- 2002: Europe 15.5 - 12.5 USA
- 1997: Europe 14.5 - 13.5 USA
- 1993: Europe 13 - 15 USA
