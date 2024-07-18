3 Things The Other Men's Majors Should Copy From The Open
From the incredible coverage to the prize money model, there's a lot the other men's Majors can learn from The Open
The Open Championship is back on our screens and once again this week we've been reminded of how special golf's oldest Major is.
The championship brings a close to the men's Major season to offer players a final chance of writing their names into the history books before the long wait until Augusta next April.
Having seen the three men's Majors so far this year, The Open gives us a fresh perspective to look back on what we've watched in 2024 and pick out which parts we love the most - and which we'd also like to see the others adopt.
Here are 3 things in particular that should, if possible, be copied:
The coverage
The coverage of The Open is far and away the best of the four men's Majors. We've enjoyed watching Live on the Range all week from Royal Troon, where we get to hear from players, watch them warm up and even watch and hear from them out in their practice rounds.
The first tee shot was shown live on YouTube and coverage lasts from 6.30am local time all the way up until around 9pm. It's unparalleled. The PGA and US Open show their first tee shots but sometimes you have to go out of your way to find them online or on special streams, whilst The Open goes live straight away on the main coverage.
The R&A's 'Inside The Open' is also the best content from all four Majors, with no commentary footage following players around the locker room, practice grounds and course. It's true 'fly on the wall' stuff with some great behind-the-scenes looks. The concept is so simple yet so captivating and I always find myself gutted when it comes to an end.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
This is something I'd especially love The Masters to copy.
There's also Open Radio, too, which is another excellent broadcast service. Bravo the R&A, great job.
One thing it doesn't have is the ability to watch every single shot like The Masters does. When it comes to the best two content elements of the Majors, it's the R&A's Inside The Open and The Masters' app and website where you can go back through every single shot from every single player.
This sadly isn't possible just yet in the other three Majors due to The Masters always having the smallest field by some margin, meaning costs would likely be too high to get cameras out for every single shot.
If only they could save money somewhere to invest it back into making their events better...
The prize money
Martin Slumbers really made a stand this week on prize money at The Open, refusing to be drawn into golf's money battles and needlessly raising the prize fund to around the $20m mark like the other Majors to try and compete with the PGA Tour's Signature Events and LIV Golf tournaments.
The Open prize money payout of $17m is far and away the smallest of the four men's Major purses and is even $8m shy of The Players Championship.
Yet who really cares? The players are defined by Major championships so perhaps this is something the others should copy. The Masters had a $20m fund this year. If they reduced it to $17m, would nobody turn up? Of course not.
Maybe it's time for the other Majors to make a stand and follow the R&A's lead and save themselves money to invest elsewhere.
The one-tee start
Granted, The Masters does this too and that's easily done due to its small field, but how cool is it to see players go off one-after-another from the 1st tee all day?
Two-tee starts are commonplace on the PGA Tour so a two-tee start at the PGA Championship and US Open perhaps make them feel a little less special.
The Open is blessed with long days due to taking place in the UK in July but if it's possible, it's something I'd love to see in the other Majors too to ensure everyone starts on the 1st and finishes on the 18th.
Could the PGA and US Open get underway at 6.35am in rounds one and two? It'd be cool if they could.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Open Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 1 From Royal Troon As Younghan Song & Nicolai Hojgaard Storm Into Lead
Follow live scores and updates from day 1 at Royal Troon as the 152nd Open gets underway
By James Nursey Last updated
-
I Was Given $350 To Spend On Amazon Prime Day And I Got A Lot For My Bucks!
Find out how our our Women's Editor decided to spend her budget on discounted golf gear
By Alison Root Published
-
Open Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 1 From Royal Troon As Younghan Song & Nicolai Hojgaard Storm Into Lead
Follow live scores and updates from day 1 at Royal Troon as the 152nd Open gets underway
By James Nursey Last updated
-
The Story Of The 2004 Open... And Todd Hamilton's Hybrid
Twenty years ago the unfancied American denied a world-class field to win The Open - and he did so by perfecting the hybrid chip
By Michael Weston Published
-
'The Golf Game Isn't The Problem, I'm The Problem' - Robert MacIntyre Pinpoints Lightbulb Moments That Sparked Winning Run
Robert MacIntyre has pinpointed the lightbulb moments that helped him eventually win the Scottish Open - and could help him in his bid to double up at The Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Don't Believe That I've Reached My Potential At All' - Tommy Fleetwood Shares Candid Thoughts On His Winless Drought And Absolute Love For The Game
The Englishman remains without a PGA Tour title to his name and has only one DP World Tour crown on his resume in almost two years
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The 10 Debut Open Championship Winners Ludvig Aberg Is Hoping To Emulate
Ludvig Aberg is among the favourites to win The Open and join an exclusive club of players to win the Claret Jug on their debut
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods Gets Troon Reunion With Former Caddie Joe LaCava At The Open
Tiger Woods will get a reunion with former caddie Joe LaCava at The Open having been paired with Patrick Cantlay at Troon
By Paul Higham Published
-
7 Key Takeaways From Martin Slumbers' Final Open Press Conference
The R&A's CEO addressed several key issues for the final time in his role before he steps down later this year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
When You Arrive At The Open, The First Place You Should Go To Is The Range... Here's Why!
When it comes to attending a golf event, it can be difficult to know where to start... However, in my opinion, there's only one place that should be your first point of call
By Matt Cradock Published