The 29 TGL Holes Being Used In The Inaugural Season
There are 29 custom-designed risk-and-reward holes used in TGL - here are the details
No stone has been left unturned with the launch of TGL, with small details making a big difference when the teams go head-to-head in each match.
For example, the custom-designed SoFi Center, where the contests are held, features a 22,475-square-foot short game area with real grass and the same sand used at Augusta National.
The giant simulator screen is something to behold, too, measuring 64 feet by 46 feet, as players take on the wide variety of holes.
However, whereas it would have been a straightforward decision to take famous holes from some of the world’s iconic courses, another impressive attention to detail is that each hole is custom-designed.
Unlike a typical simulator experience, the putting surface can also change depending on the hole being played, despite there only being one green, thanks to a 41-yard-wide turntable that rotates to change the slope and vary between holes.
In total, there are currently 29 risk-and-reward holes, with 15 used in each match.
The par-5 Quick Draw is a desert-style layout by Beau Welling Design, described as the “ultimate risk-reward hole in TGL” where there’s a chance to go for the green in two via a plateau, or opt for the safer route of a fairway to the left of the tee. Another Beau Welling Design hole is the par-3 Craic On, inspired by the type of hole you’d find in Ireland, with a green obscured by dunes and grasses.
Bluebonnet is a Texas-inspired par-4 from Nicklaus Design requiring either a tee shot over a canyon or the safe option shorter and to the left. Another Nicklaus Design hole, the par-3 Cliffhanger, plays over an ocean cove typical of Northern California.
The Plank, a par-4 hole from Piza Golf, is all about the bunkers, which are strategically positioned to make players think about how to find a suitable landing area. A second Piza Golf layout is the par-5 Serpent, which, as its name suggests, follows a snake-like left-to-right route towards the green. Another Piza Golf hole is the par-4 Temple, which sees two triangles of fairway face each other to form an hourglass shape, and is inspired by ancient civilizations.
Fallen Pine is a par-3 Nicklaus Design hole requiring tee shots across a marsh and based on the pine barrens region of New Jersey. Nicklaus Design was again at the helm for Hatchet, a par-4 with a dogleg right and water in front of the green.
Beau Welling Design's par-5 Navigator is a Cape Hole tempting players to go for the island green in two, albeit with the risk of landing in the ocean to the right.
Not surprisingly, Nicklaus Design’s par-5 Boomerang has a similarly shaped fairway and is again inspired by New Jersey’s pine barrens region. Next is Nicklaus Design’s par-4 dogleg left Alpine, which is set among mountain peaks with a gorge to the left of the fairway.
Beau Welling Design’s Pin Oak is a par-5 whose green is on a peninsula jutting out into a lake. Giving players more to think about is a natural area in front of the green. Do you go for the green in two or lay up?
Described as the “sister hole to Serpent,” Piza Golf’s par-5 Sidewinder is the more forgiving of the two, but there’s water in front of the green. Another Piza Golf hole is the par-5 Bonnie Link, which brings to mind the expansive links courses of Scotland and offers a chance to reach the green in two, or go for either the left or right fairways off the tee. There’s an island green to reach on the another of Piza Golf's Scotland-inspired holes, the downhill par-3 On The Rocks. Interestingly, the green is the exact size of the putting surface in the SoFi Center.
Beau Welling Design’s par-3 Oh Chute plays narrow with trees either side of the fairway with a lake to the right before the green.
Inspired by South Florida, Nicklaus Design’s par-4 The Claw features a fairway that splits into a claw with water on either side.
Reminiscent of Temple, Piza Golf’s par-5 The Spear gives players a choice - risk hitting beyond the pinch point as the fairway narrows with water on either side, or lay up before heading for the island green.
Nicklaus Design’s cocktail shaker-shaped Straight Up, set in South Florida, is a par-4 dogleg left with water down the entire left-hand side. The par-5 Hang Loose is another Nicklaus Design layout, this time with two fairways split by a barranca.
Piza Golf’s par-4 Flex is set in the middle of an active volcano, which, for the longest hitter, offers a daunting 325-yard carry to reach the fairway… over lava.
Hang Low from Nicklaus Design is a par-4 layout inspired by Southern California and is the sister hole to Hang Loose. Players can either play safe to a low fairway off the tee or cut the corner over a barranca for the shorter approach. Nicklaus Design’s par-3 Set In Stone features an alpine setting as players look for the green on the edge of a ravine.
The par-4 Loot On The Line from Piza Golf is set in the Pacific’s Bounty Bay with a feature bunker down the middle called The Guardian. The par-5 Pick Yer Plunder from Piza Golf is set in the same location, but this time it's a par-5 hole featuring a 300-yard carry to a 27-yard fairway for the most aggressive tee shot.
Nicklaus Design’s Riptide is set in Northern California reminiscent of the 18th at Pebble Beach, albeit going left to right.
Sterling is a par-5 sword-shaped hole set in Scotland with geometric shapes typical of some others designed by Piza Golf, and has two 23-yard-wide fairways.
Finally, there’s Pinery a lengthy par-5 from Beau Welling Design set in a pine forest with exposed sand in abundance.
All 29 TGL Holes Used In The Inaugural Season
- Quick Draw - Par-5, 720/538 yards (Beau Welling Design)
- Craig On - Par-4, 175 yards (Beau Welling Design)
- Bluebonnet - Par-4, 474/312 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Cliffhanger - Par-3, 240 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- The Plank - Par-4, 380 yards (Piza Golf)
- Serpent - Par-5, 627 yards (Piza Golf)
- Temple - Par-4, 502 yards (Piza Golf)
- Fallen Pine - Par-3, 240 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Hatchet - Par-4, 448 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Navigator - Par-5, 606 yards (Beau Welling Design)
- Boomerang - Par-5, 622 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Alpine - Par-4, 535 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Pin Oak - Par-5, 636 yards (Beau Welling Design)
- Sidewinder - Par-5, 622 yards (Piza Golf)
- Bonnie Link - Par-5, 650 yards (Piza Golf)
- On The Rocks - Par-3, 178 yards (Piza Golf)
- Oh Chute - Par-3, 271 yards (Beau Welling Design)
- The Claw - Par-4, 436 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- The Spear - Par-5, 604 yards (Piza Golf)
- Straight Up - Par-4, 464 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Hang Loose - Par-5, 609 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Flex - Par-4, 528 yards (Piza Golf)
- Hang Low - Par-4, 488 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Set In Stone - Par-3, 210 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Loot On The Line - Par-4, 391 yards (Piza Golf)
- Pick Yer Plunder - Par-5, 590 yards (Piza Golf)
- Riptide - Par-5, 609 yards (Nicklaus Design)
- Sterling - Par-5, 571 yards (Piza Golf)
- Pinery - Par-5, 601 yards (Beau Welling Design)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
