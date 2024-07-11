The 19 Golfers To Have Made The Cut In Every Women's Major So Far This Year
We take a look at the best scores from the 19 players who have made the cut in all three women's Majors so far in 2024
It's always the true test of the best players in the sport, and in the women's game there are five Majors to tackle across the season - but who has been the best performer?
Nelly Korda started the season with pure domination of the game as she won five consecutive tournaments - culminating in the opening Major of the season at the Chevron Championship.
She would go on to miss the cut at the next two Majors though to show just how tough it is to win golf's biggest prizes.
Yuka Saso won a tough US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club, while the KPMG Women's PGA Championship title went to Amy Yang.
Only Saso has managed to make the cut in the first three Majors of the women's golf season though, and she had a tough time in the two she didn't win.
Overall, 19 players made the cut in the three Majors so far, with only two of them managing to finish under par in total across those three events.
So the leading Major player of the year after three events is American Ally Ewing - who is also the only player not to finish over par in a 2024 Major, which is some achievement given how tough the US Women's Open in particular proved to be.
Miyu Yamashita is the only other player to play the first three Majors of the year under par, while you could easily argue that Hinako Shibuno has been the best player overall as she's managed three top 10 finishes.
England's Charley Hull has also been impressive with a lowest finish of T23 across the first three Major tournaments.
2024 Women's Major leaderboard
|Player
|Chevron
|US Open
|PGA
|Total
|Ally Ewing
|E (T30)
|E (T3)
|-3 (T5)
|-3
|Miyu Yamashita
|-2 (T17)
|+4 (T12)
|-4 (T2)
|-2
|Hinako Shibuno
|+3 (T5)
|-1 (2)
|-2 (T7)
|E
|Ryu Hae-ran
|-9 (5)
|+13 (T51)
|-1 (T9)
|+3
|Kim A-lim
|-5 (T9)
|+5 (T16)
|+5 (T30)
|+5
|Charley Hull
|-1 (T23)
|+6 (T19)
|+1 (T16)
|+6
|Ayaka Furue
|+3 (T50)
|+2 (T6)
|+2 (T19)
|+7
|Yin Ruoning
|-1 (T23)
|+4 (T12)
|+4 (T24)
|+7
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-4 (12)
|+2 (T6)
|+10 (T52)
|+8
|Yuka Saso
|E (T30)
|-4 (1)
|+13 (68)
|+9
|Lin Xiyu
|-3 (T13)
|+9 (T29)
|+5 (T30 )
|+11
|Madelene Sagstrom
|E (T30)
|+16 (T69)
|+3 (T22)
|+19
|Aditi Ashok
|+7 (T62)
|+8 (T26)
|+7 (T35)
|+22
|An Na-rin
|E (T30)
|+14 (T58)
|+9 (T46)
|+23
|Gabriela Ruffels
|+1 (T40)
|+13 (T51)
|+9 (T46)
|+23
|Lee Mi-hyang
|+11 (T72)
|+5 (T16)
|+8 (T410
|+24
|Caroline Inglis
|+10 (T70)
|+16 (T69)
|-1 (T9)
|+25
|Akie Iwai
|E (T30)
|+21 (74)
|+6 (T32)
|+27
|Cheyenne Knight
|+7 (T62)
|+22 (75)
|+9 (T46)
|+38
And here's how the 2024 women's Majors have ended this year with three different champions so far in three very different challenges.
Chevron Championship
|Pos
|Name
|Score
|1
|Nelly Korda
|-13
|2
|Maja Stark
|-11
|T3
|Lauren Coughlin
|-10
|T3
|Brooke Henderson
|-10
|5
|Ryu Hae-ran
|-9
US Women's Open
|Pos
|Name
|Score
|1
|Yuka Saso
|-4
|2
|Hinako Shibuno
|-1
|T3
|Ally Ewing
|E
|T3
|Andrea Lee
|E
|5
|Arpichaya Yubol
|+1
Women's PGA Championship
|Pos
|Name
|Score
|1
|Amy Yang
|-7
|T2
|Ko Jin-young
|-4
|T2
|Lilia Vu
|-4
|T2
|Miyu Yamashita
|-4
|T5
|Ally Ewing
|-3
|T5
|Lauren Hartlage
|-3
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
