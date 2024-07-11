The 19 Golfers To Have Made The Cut In Every Women's Major So Far This Year

It's always the true test of the best players in the sport, and in the women's game there are five Majors to tackle across the season - but who has been the best performer?

Nelly Korda started the season with pure domination of the game as she won five consecutive tournaments - culminating in the opening Major of the season at the Chevron Championship.

She would go on to miss the cut at the next two Majors though to show just how tough it is to win golf's biggest prizes.

Yuka Saso won a tough US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club, while the KPMG Women's PGA Championship title went to Amy Yang.

Only Saso has managed to make the cut in the first three Majors of the women's golf season though, and she had a tough time in the two she didn't win.

Overall, 19 players made the cut in the three Majors so far, with only two of them managing to finish under par in total across those three events.

So the leading Major player of the year after three events is American Ally Ewing - who is also the only player not to finish over par in a 2024 Major, which is some achievement given how tough the US Women's Open in particular proved to be.

Miyu Yamashita is the only other player to play the first three Majors of the year under par, while you could easily argue that Hinako Shibuno has been the best player overall as she's managed three top 10 finishes.

England's Charley Hull has also been impressive with a lowest finish of T23 across the first three Major tournaments.

2024 Women's Major leaderboard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Chevron US Open PGA Total Ally Ewing E (T30) E (T3) -3 (T5) -3 Miyu Yamashita -2 (T17) +4 (T12) -4 (T2) -2 Hinako Shibuno +3 (T5) -1 (2) -2 (T7) E Ryu Hae-ran -9 (5) +13 (T51) -1 (T9) +3 Kim A-lim -5 (T9) +5 (T16) +5 (T30) +5 Charley Hull -1 (T23) +6 (T19) +1 (T16) +6 Ayaka Furue +3 (T50) +2 (T6) +2 (T19) +7 Yin Ruoning -1 (T23) +4 (T12) +4 (T24) +7 Atthaya Thitikul -4 (12) +2 (T6) +10 (T52) +8 Yuka Saso E (T30) -4 (1) +13 (68) +9 Lin Xiyu -3 (T13) +9 (T29) +5 (T30 ) +11 Madelene Sagstrom E (T30) +16 (T69) +3 (T22) +19 Aditi Ashok +7 (T62) +8 (T26) +7 (T35) +22 An Na-rin E (T30) +14 (T58) +9 (T46) +23 Gabriela Ruffels +1 (T40) +13 (T51) +9 (T46) +23 Lee Mi-hyang +11 (T72) +5 (T16) +8 (T410 +24 Caroline Inglis +10 (T70) +16 (T69) -1 (T9) +25 Akie Iwai E (T30) +21 (74) +6 (T32) +27 Cheyenne Knight +7 (T62) +22 (75) +9 (T46) +38

And here's how the 2024 women's Majors have ended this year with three different champions so far in three very different challenges.

Chevron Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Name Score 1 Nelly Korda -13 2 Maja Stark -11 T3 Lauren Coughlin -10 T3 Brooke Henderson -10 5 Ryu Hae-ran -9

US Women's Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Name Score 1 Yuka Saso -4 2 Hinako Shibuno -1 T3 Ally Ewing E T3 Andrea Lee E 5 Arpichaya Yubol +1

Women's PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)