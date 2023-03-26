2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event concludes Sunday with some big names still in contention! Trent Pruitt breaks down the final day and provides his top bets from Austin, Texas!
We’re down to the semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas! It’s been a long yet exciting four days at the Austin Country Club, and we have some top talent squaring off on Sunday.
World number-one Scottie Scheffler enters Sunday’s action as the betting favorite (+150), and he’s paired with Sam Burns (+450) in the semifinal. The other end of the bracket sees a matchup between Rory McIlroy (+220) and Cameron Young (+360).
The winners of the morning semifinals will go head-to-head in their seventh round in five days to determine the overall winner of the event. Let’s dive into my top bets for day five of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES PICKS
Scottie Scheffler To Win (+150) Bet $100 to collect $250. You can get the best odds for this pick at DraftKings
I’ve been riding with Scottie Scheffler since before the tournament, and I’m not going to stop now – give me Scheffler to win outright at +150.
Scheffler hasn't blown away the competition this tournament, but he’s figured out a way to get it done and keep advancing. The American edged out JT Poston 1 up in the Round of 16 and followed that up with a 2&1 victory over Jason Day Saturday afternoon. He’s tasked with taking on Sam Burns, who topped Patrick Cantlay in a 2&1 affair before beating Mackenzie Hughes 3&2 in the quarterfinal round.
Ultimately, I refuse to be the guy that fades Scheffler while he’s on this hot streak. The 26-year-old already won the WM Phoenix Open (-19) last month and the PLAYERS (-17) two weeks ago, so he’s clearly at the top of his game.
Furthermore, he’s very comfortable at the Austin Country Club, where he won this event last year and finished runner-up in 2021. The X-factor here is that Scheffler’s a Dallas native and went to Texas for college, so he’ll have a home crowd cheering him on as he plays these final two rounds Sunday.
Cameron Young to Beat Rory McIlroy (+115) Bet $100 to collect $215. You can get the best odds for this pick at DraftKings
Cameron Young has dominated this event, only having to play the 18th hole on two occasions. He’s a perfect 5-0, sweeping the group stage before making light work of 2021 champion Billy Horschel in the Round of 16, winning 5&4. The American took that momentum and defeated Kurt Kitayama 1up, who was on a run himself after smoking Andrew Putnam 6&5 in the first round.
While he’s facing the third-best golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, I think the results speak for themselves in terms of how easy Young is making things look this weekend. Let’s take a shot with the plus-money payout on Cameron Young.
WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES ODDS – LIVE ODDS ENTERING SUNDAY
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+150
|Rory McIlroy
|+220
|Cameron Young
|+360
|Sam Burns
|+450
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
