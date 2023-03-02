Scottie Scheffler To Make Rare Augusta Trip Ahead Of Masters Defence

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will break with his usual tradition and visit Augusta National ahead of the defence of his title to try and get all the memories and emotions of winning the Green Jacket out of the way before the tournament starts.

The dominant winner of the Masters last year admits he’ll have a target on his back this year as the defending champion – which will make it harder to play to his best.

Hosting the Champions Dinner and having a huge increase in media duties all add to the distractions he didn’t have to deal with 12 months ago – so Scheffler will be adjusting his usual preparation.

The Texan says he doesn’t usually go on scouting trips to Augusta National and just does his prep once he arrives on the property, but this year he’ll be heading down Magnolia Lane earlier to get the emotions of his victory out of the way.

The 26-year-old will be able to reliver winning the Green Jacket on his own time without the sentiment getting in the way of his tournament preparation.

I've never gone to Augusta before the tournament, I've actually never done that,“ Scheffler said about his Masters preparation. “I’ve always just been there tournament week. This year it's going to be a bit different, but we'll see.

“I think that's something I'm definitely looking forward to. You know, try and get kind of reliving the memories out of the way before I show up there. Because when you show up for tournament week you don't want to be thinking too much about last year. You want to be getting ready for this year.

“Everybody starts at even. If you're the defending champ, you got the target on your back, it's arguably harder to play well.

“So, I'll get kind of a little bit of the memories and stuff like that out of the way. That way when I show up on Sunday I'm ready for the week.”

At his best, Scheffler cuts a care-free figure on the golf course he looks to be just playing on his natural talent and instincts, but he revealed a different side to him when describing how much emphasis he places on mental preparation.

“I would say when I'm preparing for tournaments I'm always preparing and thinking about the situations on Saturdays and Sundays and how you actually feel in the moment," he added.

"So any time you're able to be in that moment and succeed like I was last year it definitely gives you a bit of confidence moving forward.

“As I prepare for those events I know exactly what it feels like when you're standing there on 15 tee on Saturday when you have a lead or close to the lead. I know how I'm feeling on those shots. Having the ability to prepare knowing exactly how you feel is very important.

“As I'm doing my practice, Augusta's always kind of in the back of your head as you're at home working on shots and stuff like that. So it's in the back of your head.

“I feel like I'm playing solid golf right now. I had some success in Phoenix and I feel like I've played some really solid golf this year, so I'm definitely excited heading into that week.”