18 Months After Retiring From Pro Golf, Robert Rock Rolls Back The Years At US Open
The Englishman carded two birdies and two bogeys in an impressive start at the US Open
Robert Rock called time on his long career on the DP World Tour towards the end of 2022 after 465 starts on the European circuit.
He turned up at Walton Heath last month in the US Open final qualifier without any real thoughts of making it through to Pinehurst 2, revealing that he didn't even know if he could play two rounds in a single day. Two rounds later and he was through to his first US Open in 12 years with a 36-hole score of nine-under-par.
“It’s difficult to describe. I really didn’t have any thoughts of qualifying. I thought it was my last chance of playing this event and a good opportunity to see where my game was having been out of it for a couple of years. I thought while I could still enter, I’d see where I’d fit. I played with James Morrison and had such a good day," he said after qualifying.
“I wasn’t sure I could play two rounds, I’ve been playing mostly nine holes and then the back nine has hurt because my back isn’t the best at the moment. It did today, I was struggling on the back nine. Thankfully my mate came to push the trolley. I didn’t think I’d make 36, but it’s amazing what making a few putts does.”
It was one of the best stories from qualifying, and after 18 holes of the 2024 US Open he is once again impressing.
Robert Rock opens with a level-par 70- Not played on tour for 600+ days- Last played a US Open in 2012- First time at Pinehurst- 11/14 fairways- 13/18 greens- Two birdies, two bogeys, 14 pars pic.twitter.com/wncpFoavUQJune 13, 2024
The 47-year-old has continued that incredible form into the US Open and shot one of the best rounds on the first day.
Rock won twice on the DP World Tour including in 2012 when he famously took down Tiger Woods in Abu Dhabi. He has since turned to coaching with his Robert Rock Academy and running the Robert Rock Junior Tour now he no longer plays week-in, week-out. His students, including Matt Wallace, will be impressed with their teacher after he shot a score that was bettered by just 15 players in the 156-strong field.
Another class day @PinehurstResort in the @usopengolf with @RobertRock_Golf pic.twitter.com/LfJWVCCnnyJune 14, 2024
His level par 70 left him T16th after day one, with his impressive ball striking seeing him hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 greens, ranking 16th in both Strokes Gained approach and short game.
He plays in just his third US Open this week in what is his first visit to Pinehurst. The Englishman was T23rd at Congressional in 2011 and missed the cut at the Olympic Club in 2012.
Known as having one of the best heads of hair in the game and his dislike for caps, Rock is 'rocking' a tidy Pinehurst No.2 visor this week in North Carolina, where temperatures are getting above 30 degrees celsius.
We hope to see more of Rock, his visor and his beautiful swing over the coming days as he hopes to make his first Major cut in 13 years. What a story.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
