32 Celebrities You (Probably) Didn't Know Play Golf

We say probably because most celebrities are pretty active on social media and don’t pass up on the chance to tell their millions of fans and followers what they’re up to.

Of course, if these celebrities below are out and about playing golf, that’s great for the game; there can be no better advert for golf if big name celebs are sharing pictures of themselves enjoying swinging a golf club.

We’ve avoided including sports stars in this list. We all know the likes of former Premier League star Gareth Bale and former NLF quarterback Tony Romo are also annoyingly good at golf. Instead, we focused on celebrities from the world of television and music. One of two of these names might just surprise you…

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, actor and producer is also an avid golfer. Although he's best known for rising to fame as a member of the boyband NSYNC in the late 1990s, Timberlake has got involved in golf in quite a big way and has spoken publicly about his passion for the game. If he's not writing music, he's most likely playing golf, or participating in a charity golf tournament and using his skills to help raise funds for different causes.

JESSICA ALBA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba, who is recognized for her philanthropy and charitable initiatives, is a notable golf enthusiast who has participated in celebrity tournaments in the past. Alba gained widespread recognition through her roles in popular movies like “Sin City,” “Fantastic Four” and “Honey.” Away from Hollywood, she's often spotted playing golf with her family, and she's a big fan of the game. She participated in the 2014 Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am tournament, where Greg Norman was there as her coach.

DON CHEADLE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A regular at the pro-am tournaments across America, actor and filmmaker Cheadle is a decent golfer whose handicap has been as low as single digits. The American has received numerous accolades for his performances – we’re talking movies here, not golf – including an Academy Award nomination for his role in the film “Hotel Rwanda”. Cheadle is also known for his activism and philanthropy work, which is why he can often be seen playing in charity golf days.

Josh Duhamel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American actor and former fashion model gained prominence for his role as Danny McCoy in the television series “Las Vegas,” and later for his portrayal of Captain William Lennox in the “Transformers” film series. He’s a popular figure in the entertainment industry and, given his love of golf, a pretty busy man. He’s played the game since he was a kid growing up in North Dakota. If you’ve ever tuned in to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there’s a fair chance you’ll have seen him competing. It looks like he means business when he strikes a ball.

Niall Horan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not exactly a secret that the Irish singer-songwriter and former member of the band One Direction is an avid golfer. In fact, he’s so passionate about the golf that he even founded his own golf management company called Modest! Golf. Golf is a significant hobby for Horan, and he actively promotes the sport to his fans and fellow musicians. He’ll often play the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth and, when he does, he often draws a bigger crowd than a lot of the pros.

Piers Morgan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist, television personality, media mogul – and golfer. The former News of the World editor is known for his controversial and outspoken opinions on current affairs, and has been a regular panellist and host on television programs in the UK and America. He’s less known for his ball-striking prowess, although he does enjoy a game of golf, and often makes an appearance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. His dream fourball? Ian Poulter, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and supermodel Cindy Crawford. Obviously.

Hugh Grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The British actor and film producer gained international recognition for his charming and witty performances in romantic comedies such as “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Notting Hill,” and “Love Actually.” Grant has received critical acclaim for his work in both film and television and has been nominated for various awards, including a Golden Globe. The man from Hammersmith, London, also has a pretty decent golf swing, judging by the finishing position, at least. Textbook.

Kate Upton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American model and actress, who was born in 1992, took up playing golf in her early twenties. She’s appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue multiple times and, judging by her swing (you'll have to Google that), she wouldn’t look out of place on the front of a golf magazine. By all accounts, “The Other Woman” and “The Layover” actress has a pretty decent action. It must be said, Upton had a dream start to her golf journey when she received a handful of lessons from Arnold Palmer. Imagine being able to say ‘The King’ was your first golf coach.

Huey Lewis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Yorker was the lead vocalist and harmonica player for the band Huey Lewis and the News, one of the most successful music acts of the 1980s. The band rose to fame with hits like “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” and “Stuck with You.” Lewis has also made plenty of appearances in films and television shows over the years. Golf keeps him busy, too. He plays most of his golf at Stockfarm, Montana, and he always receives a warm welcome when he hops across the Pond to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Clint Eastwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The film actor and director, whose illustrious career spans many decades, is an avid golfer. Eastwood rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s for his roles in Western films, particularly the “Man with No Name” trilogy directed by Sergio Leone, which includes movies like “A Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few Dollars More,” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” The Hollywood legend, whose love affair with the game started when he was in his teens, strikes more golf balls than bad guys’ faces these days.

Erik Anders Lang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik Anders Lang is known to be an enthusiastic golfer. He is a filmmaker, content creator, and host of the popular golf travel series called “Adventures in Golf.” Through his show, Lang explores the different cultures, courses, and aspects of the game of golf around the world. He has developed a strong following and has helped to bring a fresh and unique perspective to the sport. Lang's passion for golf is evident in his work, and he actively engages with the golf community through his YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Maureen McCormick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maureen McCormick gained widespread recognition and became a pop culture icon for her portrayal of Marcia Brady in the popular 1970s television series “The Brady Bunch.” Beyond her acting and singing pursuits, McCormick has been open about her personal struggles with addiction, which she has written about in her memoir. She often plays in celebrity golf days, and she wouldn’t be the only one to feel the mental health benefits of an afternoon on the fairways, if that is why she plays.

Kira Kazantsev

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American beauty queen and singer Kira Kazantsev (now Kira Dixon) is an avid golfer, which stands to reason given that she’s a reporter for the Golf Channel. Her love affair with the game started when she first picked up a club and played with her father. Kazantsev, a former winner of Miss America, grew up in Walnut Creek and played for Las Lomas High at Boundary Oak golf course. Later, she played throughout her college years at Hofstra. She might work in golf, but that doesn’t mean she gets bored of it – she still manage to play three to four times a week.

Ronan Keating

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Irish singer-songwriter and musician rose to fame as the lead vocalist of boyband Boyzone, which gained tremendous success in the 1990s. After Boyzone went on hiatus, the man from Dublin embarked on a successful solo career. Going solo may have given him a little more time to play golf, too, which he describes as a “rollercoaster.” (Actually, that's a joke). Keating rarely turns down the chance to play on the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he's enjoyed one or two lofty finishes alongside the pros.

Adam Sandler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Sandler. The “Happy Gilmore” guy. Does he play golf? Of course he does. As well as starring in one of the greatest – well, certainly one of the funniest – golf movies of all time, the American actor has appeared in numerous other comedy films, including “The Waterboy,” “Big Daddy,” and “Grown Ups.” It’s no surprise that Sandler gets invited to play in celebrity golf tournaments. Playing a fourball with someone known for a bit of slapstick humor would surely make for an entertaining few hours.

Cameron Diaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American actress, retired model and author rose to prominence in the 1990s with her roles in films like “The Mask,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and “There’s Something About Mary.” It’s on the set of the last of these movies where she reportedly learned to play. That was in 1998, and Diaz has been playing ever since. Although it’s believed that she has a handicap somewhere in the thirties, it’s not clear how often she plays. Given that she’s a leading Hollywood actress, it might not be so easy getting down the range a couple of times a week.

Alice Cooper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being known for his rock and roll persona and music career, Alice Cooper is actually an avid golfer and has been a passionate one for many years. The “Godfather of Shock Rock” gained fame in the 1970s with hits like “School’s Out,” “I’m Eighteen,” and “Poison.” His music and live concerts are characterized by their macabre themes, and his stage persona features elaborate makeup, costumes and props. It’s hard to picture the songwriter in golf gear, but he frequently hits the fairways.

Mark Wahlberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American actor, producer and former rapper rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the 1990s. He then transitioned into acting and has since appeared in a number of big movies, including “Boogie Nights,” “The Departed,” and “Ted.” In addition to his acting career, Wahlberg is also a successful producer and businessman. He’s a golf fanatic, too, and the incredible short-game facility that he has had installed in his backyard would make most Tour pros jealous.

Condoleezza Rice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Political scientist Condoleezza Rice, who served as the US Secretary of State under George W. Bush, took up golf in her early adulthood and has continued to play throughout her life. Rice has talked about her love for golf in interviews and has been seen participating in various golf events and tournaments. She served on the board of the United States Golf Association and was one of the first two women to become members of Augusta National Golf Club.

Samuel L. Jackson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American actor is an avid golfer, and is often seen playing in charity golf events and pro-ams. He's also a keen spectator and is sometimes seen watching PGA Tour events. Some of his notable movies include “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained,” and “Jurassic Park.” No one can accuse the film producer of not taking his golf game seriously; it’s widely reported that the movie star adds a clause to every contract that allows him to play golf twice a week.

Bill Murray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone knows Bill Murray plays golf, surely. The star of “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” “Lost in Translation,” and one of the greatest golf movies of all time, “Caddyshack”, in which Murray played Carl Spackler, loves to get out and play. He’s a real crowd-pleaser whenever he attends the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the man known for his dry sense of humor never fails to get a laugh from the crowd. He normally likes to wear something colorful when he plays, too.

Will Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor, producer and rapper, who first gained recognition under the name “The Fresh Prince” in the late 1980s, starred in the golf movie “The Legend of Bagger Vance.” He’s been no stranger to a pro-am over the years and is rumored to have a handicap in the mid teens. The “Men in Black” and “Independence Day” actor appears to have a particular liking for playing in the Sony Open pro-am at Waialae Country Club, which might have something to do with the fact that it takes place in Hawaii.

Jack Nicholson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s hard not to imagine Hollywood star Jack Nicholson being an angry golfer, perhaps even a club-thrower. Maybe we’re bering influenced too much by his roles in movies such as “The Departed” and “The Shining.” He could actually be quite a laid back kind of a golfer, although we are still of the opinion that the Hollywood legend doesn’t react too well when he misses a short one. By all accounts, he’s a serious player and works quite hard on his game, too.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones gained international recognition for her performance in the musical film “Chicago,” where she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The Hollywood star, who is married to actor Michael Douglas, enjoys playing golf, too. One imagines that the famous couple must go on some pretty amazing golf trips together, although Swansea-born Zeta-Jones knows it doesn’t get much better than St Andrews – she’s a big fan of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Kenny G

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American saxophonist Kenny G, born Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, is one of the most renowned and successful instrumentalists in contemporary jazz and smooth jazz genres. He may have sold millions and millions of records, but he doesn’t spend all day sitting at home looking at his bank balance. Kenny G likes to hit balls, and it’s widely reported that he’s quite the ball-striker. He’s fascinated by the game and it’s mechanics, which means, like the rest of us, golf probably drives him mad.

Snoop Dogg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can’t be quite certain how the American rapper is getting on with the game at the moment, but it was reported in Golf Digest in 2017 that Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. was desperate to get into the game because most of his friends were. Let’s be honest, you’d want Snoop in your weekend fourball, wouldn’t you? The interest in the game is clearly there, as he names Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as his favorite players. His laid-back style should be an advantage if he is still playing.

Larry David

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known as the co-creator and head writer of the critically acclaimed sitcom “Seinfeld,” David isn’t just a talented comedian, but a pretty decent golfer, too, with a handicap that tends to hover around the mid teens. David is known for his dry homor and often self-deprecating persona, which would definitely make him an entertaining character on the golf course. The American may have received many Emmy Awards and accolades for his work, but you get the impression he’d trade one or two for some golfing silverware.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Canadian singer and songwriter Celine Dion rose to international fame in the 1990s with hit songs such as “My Heart Will Go On,” which featured in the film “Titanic” and “The Power of Love.” She has sold over 200 million records worldwide and is considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time. What does she like to do to relax? Play golf, which might stem from that fact that she and her husband once owned a golf course in Canada together.

NICOLE KIDMAN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian-American is more casual golfer than golf nut. However, whenever she’s been pictured playing, she looks like she means business. Her acting career took off in the 1980s, when she quickly rose to prominence with her performance in movies like “Dead Calm,” “Days of Thunder,” and “Far and Away.” One of her biggest appearances on the big stage – the golf stage that is – came in China, when she competed in the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am in 2014.

JASON BATEMAN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bateman began his career as a child actor, appearing in television shows such as “Little House on the Prairie,” and “Silver Spoons,” quite different roles to the one he had in one of his most recent pieces of work. You have to imagine that playing a round of golf after filming an episode of “Ozark” must have been the perfect escape for the American actor. In case you’ve not watched the television series, it’s a rather tense crime drama. So far as his interest in the great game is concerned, the American film star admits that he’s hooked in a pretty big way.

JANE SEYMOUR

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British-born actress Jayne Seymour gained international fame for her role as Bond girl Solitaire in the James Bond film “Live and Let Die.” She’s also appeared in a number of other movies and television shows, including “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” and “Wedding Crashers.” As well as being a fitness fanatic, Seymour has also been bitten by the golf bug. In the past, she seems to have very much enjoyed playing in pro-ams, including the one prior to the Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour.

matthew mcconaughey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey strikes you as the kind of guy who can do pretty much anything. By day he is a Hollywood actor and producer, but when he’s not charming everyone with that Southern accent, he’s probably shooting 65s and 66s down his local golf club. According to golf.com, he was once a 4-handicapper. Didn’t you just know it! The absolute swine can probably play a big, soft draw with a 3-iron. Credit to golf.com for getting one of the all-time best quotes from a Hollywood actor. What did you buy after your first big Hollywood payday? “Titleist Balata 100s.” Respect.