10 Big Name Golfers To Win The Mexico Open
The Mexico Open is a relative newcomer to the PGA Tour schedule, but the tournament dates back to the 1940s and has been won by some huge names...
The Mexico Open has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2022 but the national open has a long history dating back to 1944.
Al Espinosa won the tournament's inaugural staging and the Californian went on to win all of the first four. Espinosa won 20 times as a pro and is credited with nine PGA Tour wins. He was 2nd at the 1928 PGA Championship and 1929 US Open.
Throughout the coming decades, a number of huge names from the golfing world got their hands on the Mexico Open trophy, including a series of Major champions and Hall of Famers.
We take a look at some of the big names to have won the Mexico Open:
Roberto De Vicenzo: 1951, 1953 and 1955
Roberto De Vicenzo is second to Espinosa in Mexico Open wins, after triumphing three times in the 1950s. He also recorded three runner-up finishes in the event.
The Argentinian's wins all came at Chapultepec, the Mexico City course that recently hosted the WGC-Mexico and is now on the LIV Golf schedule.
De Vicenzo famously won the 1967 Open at Hoylake, where he beat Jack Nicklaus by two. He was also runner-up at the 1968 Masters where he had to forfeit the playoff to Bob Goalby after signing for an incorrect score.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Bobby Locke: 1952
Locke is one of the greatest South African golfers of all time and his name is another big one on the Mexico Open trophy, having won in 1952.
He beat Vicenzo and Jimmy Demaret that week, which was the same year as his third Open Championship victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
Locke won four Opens in total and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. He won over 90 titles as a pro.
Tony Lema: 1961 and 1962
Lema's crowning glory came at St Andrews in 1964, where he beat Jack Nicklaus by five strokes to win The Open at the Old Course.
The Californian won over 20 professional titles and claimed the Mexico Open in both 1961 and '62. He sadly died at the age of 32 in an airplane crash, just two years after winning the Claret Jug.
Art Wall Jr: 1964
Wall Jr is another Major champion to have their name on the Mexico Open trophy.
The Pennsylvanian, who won the 1959 Masters, beat runner-up De Vicenzo to win the 1964 staging of Mexico's national open.
Lee Trevino: 1973 and 1975
The greatest Latino golfer of all time, Trevino triumphed at the Mexico Open in both 1973 and 1975.
Trevino, known as 'Supermex', won over 90 tournaments including six Majors in his Hall of Fame career. The Texan twice won the US Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship but goes down as one of the best players to never win The Masters.
Billy Casper: 1977
Three-time Major champion Billy Casper won one of his 70+ professional titles at the 1977 Mexico Open.
The Californian, who is 7th all-time in PGA Tour wins with 51, won his Majors at the 1959 and 1966 US Opens as well as the 1970 Masters. He is also the USA's all-time leading Ryder Cup points scorer.
Ben Crenshaw: 1981
Crenshaw is known as one of the greatest putters of all time and his flat stick was clearly working well at the 1981 Mexico Open, where he beat Raymond Floyd to lift the trophy.
The World Golf Hall of Famer is synonymous with The Masters, having won the Green Jacket in 1984 and 1995. The Texan was also second twice at The Open and once at the PGA Championship.
Stewart Cink: 1996 and 1999
2009 Open champion Stewart Cink won the Mexico Open twice in the late 90s in the early stages of his pro career.
As well as winning the Mexico Open, he also won three times on the now-Korn Ferry Tour in 1996 to become the circuit's Player of the Year. He graduated to the PGA Tour in '97 and was named Rookie of the Year.
Eduardo Romero: 1998
Romero is one of Argentina's greatest ever players, and he won the Mexico Open in 1998.
Known as 'El Gato' (The Cat), he won over 70 professional titles in his career including the 2002 Scottish Open and 2008 US Senior Open.
Jon Rahm: 2022
Rahm arrived at the Mexico Open in 2022 as overwhelming favorite, with the World No.2 headlining the event in its first year as an official PGA Tour event after years of being held on the Korn Ferry and Latinoamerica tours.
He edged out Kurt Kitayama at current venue Vidanta Vallarta to win his seventh PGA Tour title.
The Spaniard returned to defend his crown in 2023 but finished runner-up to Tony Finau.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
7 Signs You Need To Replace Your Golf Equipment
Has your golf gear seen better days? Here are 7 signs that it might need an upgrade
By Carly Cummins Published
-
'The Tours Realize This Is Their Lifeblood’ - How Pro Game’s Battle Over Elite Young Talent Is Paying Off For College Golf
Arizona State coach Thomas Sutton believes a closer relationship between colleges and the top pro tours means now is the best time to be a leading amateur
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Just Dropped Out Of The World's Top 50... Here's Where He Sits In Golf's Other Ranking Systems
Rahm had been in the world's top 50 since early 2017 and ranked No.1 this time two years ago
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025
Jake Knapp defends his title as players compete for a first prize of over $1m at Vidanta Vallarta
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Made Over $100M In 2024 - And He Still Wasn't Golf's Highest Earner...
The American won nine times last year but failed to top golf's list of highest earners and was just outside the top-10 in terms of all sport stars
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'A Less Threatening Image' - Rahm Backs New CEO To Have Positive Impact On LIV Future
Jon Rahm feels a change of LIV Golf CEO may help smooth over any talks about the future as there was "a little too much bad blood" between Greg Norman and the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Jon Rahm And Other LIV Stars Can Play DP World Tour Events In 2025
LIV Golf stars Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia will all be teeing it up on the DP World Tour this year, but why are they allowed? We take a look
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jon Rahm To Make Dubai Desert Classic Debut In 2025
Jon Rahm will make his first appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic in January to kick-off his Ryder Cup campaign on the DP World Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jon Rahm To Miss DP World Tour Championship
The Spaniard is missing this week's DP World Tour Championship, which he has won on three occasions
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 4 LIV Golfers Currently Qualified For The DP World Tour Championship
Jon Rahm is one of four LIV Golf players in with a chance of qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship
By Paul Higham Published