10 Big Name Golfers To Win The Mexico Open

The Mexico Open has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2022 but the national open has a long history dating back to 1944.

Al Espinosa won the tournament's inaugural staging and the Californian went on to win all of the first four. Espinosa won 20 times as a pro and is credited with nine PGA Tour wins. He was 2nd at the 1928 PGA Championship and 1929 US Open.

Throughout the coming decades, a number of huge names from the golfing world got their hands on the Mexico Open trophy, including a series of Major champions and Hall of Famers.

We take a look at some of the big names to have won the Mexico Open:

Roberto De Vicenzo: 1951, 1953 and 1955

Roberto De Vicenzo is second to Espinosa in Mexico Open wins, after triumphing three times in the 1950s. He also recorded three runner-up finishes in the event.

The Argentinian's wins all came at Chapultepec, the Mexico City course that recently hosted the WGC-Mexico and is now on the LIV Golf schedule.

De Vicenzo famously won the 1967 Open at Hoylake, where he beat Jack Nicklaus by two. He was also runner-up at the 1968 Masters where he had to forfeit the playoff to Bob Goalby after signing for an incorrect score.

Bobby Locke: 1952

Locke is one of the greatest South African golfers of all time and his name is another big one on the Mexico Open trophy, having won in 1952.

He beat Vicenzo and Jimmy Demaret that week, which was the same year as his third Open Championship victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Locke won four Opens in total and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. He won over 90 titles as a pro.

Tony Lema: 1961 and 1962

Lema's crowning glory came at St Andrews in 1964, where he beat Jack Nicklaus by five strokes to win The Open at the Old Course.

The Californian won over 20 professional titles and claimed the Mexico Open in both 1961 and '62. He sadly died at the age of 32 in an airplane crash, just two years after winning the Claret Jug.

Art Wall Jr: 1964

Wall Jr is another Major champion to have their name on the Mexico Open trophy.

The Pennsylvanian, who won the 1959 Masters, beat runner-up De Vicenzo to win the 1964 staging of Mexico's national open.

Lee Trevino: 1973 and 1975

The greatest Latino golfer of all time, Trevino triumphed at the Mexico Open in both 1973 and 1975.

Trevino, known as 'Supermex', won over 90 tournaments including six Majors in his Hall of Fame career. The Texan twice won the US Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship but goes down as one of the best players to never win The Masters.

Billy Casper: 1977

Three-time Major champion Billy Casper won one of his 70+ professional titles at the 1977 Mexico Open.

The Californian, who is 7th all-time in PGA Tour wins with 51, won his Majors at the 1959 and 1966 US Opens as well as the 1970 Masters. He is also the USA's all-time leading Ryder Cup points scorer.

Ben Crenshaw: 1981

Crenshaw is known as one of the greatest putters of all time and his flat stick was clearly working well at the 1981 Mexico Open, where he beat Raymond Floyd to lift the trophy.

The World Golf Hall of Famer is synonymous with The Masters, having won the Green Jacket in 1984 and 1995. The Texan was also second twice at The Open and once at the PGA Championship.

Stewart Cink: 1996 and 1999

2009 Open champion Stewart Cink won the Mexico Open twice in the late 90s in the early stages of his pro career.

As well as winning the Mexico Open, he also won three times on the now-Korn Ferry Tour in 1996 to become the circuit's Player of the Year. He graduated to the PGA Tour in '97 and was named Rookie of the Year.

Eduardo Romero: 1998

Romero is one of Argentina's greatest ever players, and he won the Mexico Open in 1998.

Known as 'El Gato' (The Cat), he won over 70 professional titles in his career including the 2002 Scottish Open and 2008 US Senior Open.

Jon Rahm: 2022

Rahm arrived at the Mexico Open in 2022 as overwhelming favorite, with the World No.2 headlining the event in its first year as an official PGA Tour event after years of being held on the Korn Ferry and Latinoamerica tours.

He edged out Kurt Kitayama at current venue Vidanta Vallarta to win his seventh PGA Tour title.

The Spaniard returned to defend his crown in 2023 but finished runner-up to Tony Finau.