What Is TIO In Golf?
You may have heard golf commentators or Rules experts refer to TIOs during TV coverage, but what are they?
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Let’s start at the beginning by unpacking those three letters – TIO stands for Temporary Immovable Obstruction.
The Rules of Golf address movable obstructions in Rule 15.2 and immovable obstructions (one of the four types of abnormal course conditions) in Rule 16.1, so what are temporary immovable obstructions?
Well, we will all have seen players on tour getting relief from grandstands, TV towers, hospitality tents and other similar structures and these would all be classified as TIOs due to their nature – they are temporarily situated on the course and are not intended to be a permanent feature.
While club golfers are likely to encounter TIOs less frequently, you will need to know what you are allowed to do if one does interfere with your stroke – perhaps a scoreboard by the 18th green at a big open day or a marquee serving food and refreshments close to the 9th green on captain’s day.
Committees can provide relief from such TIOs via Model Local Rule F-23 as these are not considered to be part of the challenge of playing the course. Such a Local Rule allows you an additional option over what you can do when taking relief from an immovable obstruction under Rule 16.1.
First, for relief to be allowed, you must have interference from the TIO. This means either physical interference, line-of-sight interference (which you don’t get from an immovable obstruction), or both physical and line-of-sight interference.
Physical interference is when the ball touches or lies in the TIO, or the TIO interferes with the player’s area of intended stance or swing. Line-of-sight interference is when the player’s ball is in or touches the TIO, or the TIO is located on a straight line between the ball and the hole, or within a club-length on an equidistant arc where the TIO would be on the player’s direct line of sight to the hole.
The one club-length area is often known as the ‘corridor’ and is there to provide a little leeway to ensure you are able to achieve full relief from the TIO.
The TIO Local Rule cannot be used as an excuse to get out of a bad lie and, just as when attempting to obtain free relief under abnormal course conditions, it will not be allowed if you are choosing an unreasonable stance or stroke to ensure interference exists, or, for example, if you cannot make a stroke because your ball is in a bush that lies outside of the TIO.
To take free relief in the general area of the course under this additional line-of-sight option you must drop the original ball or another ball in your relief area and play it from there. Your reference point is the nearest point of complete relief where both physical and line-of-sight interference no longer exist. Your relief area must then be in the general area, must not be nearer the hole than your reference point, and must provide complete relief from both physical and line-of-sight interference by the TIO.
If the ball is lying in a bunker or penalty area, the procedure is the same, but your relief area must be in that same bunker or penalty area. If there is no point of complete relief within the bunker or penalty area, you are allowed to find the point of maximum available relief instead. Alternatively, you may take relief outside the bunker or penalty area, but it will cost you one penalty stroke.
TIOs may rarely come on your radar, but now you will know what to do should you encounter one. More details can be found in the committee procedures part of The R&A website under section 8. This details various Model Local Rules, with F-23 the relevant one.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and instruction. He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, a highly regarded trade publication for golf club secretaries and managers, and has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played well over 950 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, right across the spectrum from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Ping G425 Max 15˚ (set to flat +1), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 S shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3-PW: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Ping Fetch 2021 model, 33in shaft (set flat 2)
Ball: Varies but mostly now TaylorMade Tour Response
-
-
Rory McIlroy In Limbo Over Which Putter To Use At $18m FedExCup Finale
McIlroy has been using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 for his last two tournaments but may now revert back to his TaylorMade Spider X in Atlanta
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
The PGA Tour season finale sees defending champion Rory McIlroy among a field of 30 competing for the FedEx Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sprinkler Head Rule In Golf Explained
Want to know what the sprinkler head rule in golf is and when and how you can take relief? Read on...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Doh! Picked Up Your Ball By Accident? Here's What You Need To Do
You've just made a mental error and picked up your ball by accident... what happens next and are you penalised?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
7 Etiquette Mistakes New Golfers Should Try To Avoid!
We all want more people playing golf so here are just a few pointers for newer golfers to look out for in their early days
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
NPZ And GUR... Two Rules Abbreviations Every Golfer Needs To Know!
Do you know your NPZ from your GUR? We unpack the differences between No Play Zones and Ground Under Repair
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Can You Ground Your Club In A Penalty Area?
The Rules have changed a lot in recent years and the answer to, 'Can you ground your club in a penalty area?' is now different...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
6 Avoidable Golf Rules Mistakes
Getting penalised for something you should know or thought you knew isn't great. Here are 6 eminently avoidable golf rules mistakes
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
What Is Internal Out Of Bounds?
What is internal out of bounds? Golfers know there is almost always out of bounds around the perimeter of a course but what about inside the course...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
7 Rules (Even Experienced) Golfers Find Confusing!
The Rules of Golf may have been simplified in 2019, but there are certain Rules that some golfers still find confusing...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published