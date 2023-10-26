8 Ways To Use The Rules To Your Advantage!

It can sometimes seem that the Rules of Golf are out to get you and are not devised to be fair or work at all in your favor (ball in a divot, anyone?). But there are some scenarios where the way the rules are applied can actually be a blessing and not only get you out of trouble, but assist your strategy and chances of hitting a better shot. Below, we outline eight golf course situations where knowing the various intricacies of the Rules of Golf can really help you out. These differ from rules golfers often break in that, typically, golfers are unaware of situations where knowing the rules can help!

VIDEO: Watch Joel and Jezz talk through the eight ways in more detail

1. Using a different make or model of golf ball depending on the hole or conditions

At club level, as long as the optional One Ball Local Rule is not in force (it usually only applies at elite level), between holes you can always change your golf ball to a different one even if it isn't damaged. So, if there was a par 5 with cross bunkers you normally struggle to carry, you could switch to a firmer ball like a Titleist Velocity to carry it further, and then switch to a softer, more spinny ball on the next tee if you need more control. Under Rule 6.3a, any ball you choose must be on the conforming list and you can't change balls during the play of a hole unless it has become cut or cracked.

2. Practising in a bunker

From 2019 onwards, the restrictions on touching sand in a bunker only apply to the bunker where your ball is lying, and there is no penalty for making a practice swing (without a ball, of course) and hitting the sand in another bunker – so long as it does not unreasonably delay play.

3. Practising during a round

You can practise putting or chipping (but not bunker shots) on or around the putting green you’ve just played or the next teeing area as long as you don’t unreasonably hold up play under Rule 5.5 in both strokeplay and matchplay. But you are obviously not allowed to practise during the play of a hole!

4. Dropping into fairway/fringe from the rough when taking relief

Clarification on Rule 16.1/1 confirms that taking relief from an abnormal course condition can sometimes result in better or worse conditions, and the former is just your good fortune. An example of better conditions might be when taking relief from a sprinkler head (immovable obstruction) in the rough (general area), and the reference point for your nearest point of complete relief may allow part of your relief area to be located in the fairway. If this results in you being able to drop in the fairway, or perhaps even fringe, this is allowed, but you couldn’t drop onto the putting green.

5. Partner goes first in fourballs

In fourball betterball, it is the side that has the honour rather than the one player furthest from the hole, and that side can choose to play in either order – e.g., if it’s your side's honour, the partner nearer the hole could putt first if it might help the other partner with line or pace, or could play first into the green if they have a straightforward shot so the partner further away knows whether or not to take a riskier shot on.

6. Looking in another player’s bag to see what club they've hit

There is nothing in the Rules to stop you doing this if the player’s bag is not covered in some way. What Rule 10.2a on ‘advice’ states is that you can’t touch another player’s equipment to gain such information, so you couldn’t move a bag cover or towel to check – that would be two strokes in strokeplay or loss of hole in matchplay. But if you don’t touch or move anything, that’s fine. And if you, the player, don’t want another player looking in your bag, simply cover the top after pulling your club.

7. Re-teeing the ball in teeing area

Under Rule 6.2b you can always tee the ball up whenever it’s in the teeing area. Obvious for the first shot, but occasionally it can be useful beyond that if, for example, your foursomes partner virtually whiffs it but it stays within the teeing area or it ricochets back off a tree or wall. However, remember it's the ‘teeing area’ as defined in the Rules, not the whole tee block or mown area.

8. Stroke and distance is an option after a putt

Just occasionally it might be worth knowing that you can take stroke and distance after putting off the green miles back down the fairway on certain holes, into a bad spot in a bunker or, perhaps most of all, into a pond or lake (penalty area). Okay, you got the putt wrong first time, but are confident you can do better next time and fancy your chances more than a really tricky pitch or a near-impossible bunker shot. This is a particularly appealing choice if your ball rolls into a penalty area where you will be incurring a penalty shot anyway for dropping back out. Even if it’s a four-footer you misjudged badly and your ball is now 40 yards away, you can still take stroke and distance if you think it’s your best chance of making the lowest score.