8 Ways To Use The Rules To Your Advantage!
We explain eight scenarios where knowing the Rules of Golf could just save you a shot or two on the course
It can sometimes seem that the Rules of Golf are out to get you and are not devised to be fair or work at all in your favor (ball in a divot, anyone?). But there are some scenarios where the way the rules are applied can actually be a blessing and not only get you out of trouble, but assist your strategy and chances of hitting a better shot. Below, we outline eight golf course situations where knowing the various intricacies of the Rules of Golf can really help you out. These differ from rules golfers often break in that, typically, golfers are unaware of situations where knowing the rules can help!
VIDEO: Watch Joel and Jezz talk through the eight ways in more detail
1. Using a different make or model of golf ball depending on the hole or conditions
At club level, as long as the optional One Ball Local Rule is not in force (it usually only applies at elite level), between holes you can always change your golf ball to a different one even if it isn't damaged. So, if there was a par 5 with cross bunkers you normally struggle to carry, you could switch to a firmer ball like a Titleist Velocity to carry it further, and then switch to a softer, more spinny ball on the next tee if you need more control. Under Rule 6.3a, any ball you choose must be on the conforming list and you can't change balls during the play of a hole unless it has become cut or cracked.
2. Practising in a bunker
From 2019 onwards, the restrictions on touching sand in a bunker only apply to the bunker where your ball is lying, and there is no penalty for making a practice swing (without a ball, of course) and hitting the sand in another bunker – so long as it does not unreasonably delay play.
3. Practising during a round
You can practise putting or chipping (but not bunker shots) on or around the putting green you’ve just played or the next teeing area as long as you don’t unreasonably hold up play under Rule 5.5 in both strokeplay and matchplay. But you are obviously not allowed to practise during the play of a hole!
4. Dropping into fairway/fringe from the rough when taking relief
Clarification on Rule 16.1/1 confirms that taking relief from an abnormal course condition can sometimes result in better or worse conditions, and the former is just your good fortune. An example of better conditions might be when taking relief from a sprinkler head (immovable obstruction) in the rough (general area), and the reference point for your nearest point of complete relief may allow part of your relief area to be located in the fairway. If this results in you being able to drop in the fairway, or perhaps even fringe, this is allowed, but you couldn’t drop onto the putting green.
5. Partner goes first in fourballs
In fourball betterball, it is the side that has the honour rather than the one player furthest from the hole, and that side can choose to play in either order – e.g., if it’s your side's honour, the partner nearer the hole could putt first if it might help the other partner with line or pace, or could play first into the green if they have a straightforward shot so the partner further away knows whether or not to take a riskier shot on.
6. Looking in another player’s bag to see what club they've hit
There is nothing in the Rules to stop you doing this if the player’s bag is not covered in some way. What Rule 10.2a on ‘advice’ states is that you can’t touch another player’s equipment to gain such information, so you couldn’t move a bag cover or towel to check – that would be two strokes in strokeplay or loss of hole in matchplay. But if you don’t touch or move anything, that’s fine. And if you, the player, don’t want another player looking in your bag, simply cover the top after pulling your club.
7. Re-teeing the ball in teeing area
Under Rule 6.2b you can always tee the ball up whenever it’s in the teeing area. Obvious for the first shot, but occasionally it can be useful beyond that if, for example, your foursomes partner virtually whiffs it but it stays within the teeing area or it ricochets back off a tree or wall. However, remember it's the ‘teeing area’ as defined in the Rules, not the whole tee block or mown area.
8. Stroke and distance is an option after a putt
Just occasionally it might be worth knowing that you can take stroke and distance after putting off the green miles back down the fairway on certain holes, into a bad spot in a bunker or, perhaps most of all, into a pond or lake (penalty area). Okay, you got the putt wrong first time, but are confident you can do better next time and fancy your chances more than a really tricky pitch or a near-impossible bunker shot. This is a particularly appealing choice if your ball rolls into a penalty area where you will be incurring a penalty shot anyway for dropping back out. Even if it’s a four-footer you misjudged badly and your ball is now 40 yards away, you can still take stroke and distance if you think it’s your best chance of making the lowest score.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and instruction. He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, a highly regarded trade publication for golf club secretaries and managers, and has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played well over 950 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, right across the spectrum from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Ping G425 Max 15˚ (set to flat +1), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 S shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3-PW: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Ping Fetch 2021 model, 33in shaft (set flat 2)
Ball: Varies but mostly now TaylorMade Tour Response
- Joel TadmanTechnical Editor
-
-
Should Blades Be Consigned To History?
Former mini-tour professional Sam De’Ath has abandoned his blades irons. But are they as dead as the dodo? Not quite...
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
OluKai Wai’alae Golf Shoe Review
Joe Ferguson puts this Hawaiian inspired, spikeless shoe through its paces...
By Joe Ferguson Published