This 55-Year Old Putter Went Up Against Today's £400 Equivalent. Here's What Happened...

In the third instalment of our Retro Review series, we revisit possibly the most iconic putter of all time – the Ping Anser. Designed by Ping founder Karsten Solheim in 1966, just about every putter produced since has featured at least one element of the Anser, so we wanted to put it up against a modern-day equivalent to see if it could still compete.

WATCH: Joe Ferguson compares the original Ping Anser putter against the recent PLD Anser from long and short range

Original launch date: 1966

Original RRP: $175 approx

Price we paid: £67.99 from GolfClubs4Cash

Who used it on tour? Gene Littler and 1969 Masters Champion George Archer were the first adopters, with countless others following suit.

What was the tech?

The Anser was the first of a kind, featuring an offset hosel that provided a clean view of the face. The cavity-back design also featured a low centre of gravity and lines parallel to the face to help with alignment. The Anser has gone on to become the most successful putter in golf history, with more than 500 tour wins, including 19 men’s Major Championships.

How did it perform?

To see how well the original Ping Anser had stood the test of time we pitted it against the current iteration, the Ping Anser PLD putter. Both were 34in long and results were certainly surprising. While difficult to provide a really accurate, scientific test with a putter due to the associated variables in this part of the game, we started at the PGA Tour ‘50% make’ range of 8ft. From here, the original Anser made nine out of ten, which was hugely impressive. The PLD version also performed admirably with seven out of ten so this was a reasonable victory for the old-timer!

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

We then headed back to 80ft for a challenging putt up and over a tier, hitting six putts with each and adding up the total footage from the hole to find a winner. Incredibly, it was a dead heat with both coming in at 24 feet.

In terms of the unquantifiables, we felt the PLD had a slightly more subdued and sophisticated feel and sound, although the original Anser’s higher pitch was quite refreshing. Dimensions and head shapes were basically identical, but we preferred the PLD’s slightly crisper lines.

Conclusion

As ever, this was a nice, nostalgic experience but the main reason for these comparisons is to see if older clubs still have merit. The answer was a resounding yes. From a pure test point of view, the old Anser was as good as, if not better than, the modern-day PLD. From a looks and feel perspective, the PLD is undoubtedly a more refined product. But with a £67.99 price tag, the original Anser could still do a great job on the greens with a new grip fitted.