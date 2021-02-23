The Puma Ignite Fasten8 shoes revealed today represent a new spikeless offering delivering premium comfort and performance in a versatile design.

Puma Ignite Fasten8 Shoes Revealed

Following the recent launch of the cleated Ignite Cage Crafted golf shoe, Puma has added a spikeless golf shoe option to its range in the form of the Ignite Fasten8 for men and women.

The new Ignite Fasten8 Pro provides golfers with added stability thanks to a new, exacting fit in multiple sleek designs.

What differentiates this shoe from the other spikeless golf shoes is the all-new Fasten8 fit system.

The new system consists of eight interior webbing support straps that are integrated into the lacing system meaning, when the laces are tightened, each of the Fasten8 straps positions itself perfectly around the foot.

Importantly, this new system delivers a secure and personalised fit for players with a variety of foot shapes and sizes.

The new Ignite Fasten8 Pro shoes also benefit from of Puma’s previous shoe technologies, including Pwrcage and Pwrframe, which contribute to greater overall stability during the swing and increased comfort when walking.

Additionally, the Ignite Fasten8 shoes are designed for performance in a variety of turf conditions, or even as a stylish shoe to wear off the course.

The Fasten8 Pro also features a microfibre upper, delivering comfort and style that is both waterproof and breathable while Puma’s Soleshield technology makes the shoes easy and quick to clean.

Ignite Fasten8 Pro is available in three colourways for men: Black/Silver; White/Silver/High Rise and High Rise/Silver/Quiet Shade and will be available from retail and online for £100 from 2nd March, 2021.

The Ignite Fasten8 Women’s is also available in three striking colourways: White/Silver/Pink; Navy/Sliver/High Rise and High Rise/Silver/Scuba Blue and will be available from retail and online for £100 from 2nd March, 2021.

For all the latest golf gear news and reviews, be sure to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.