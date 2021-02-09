The new Puma Ignite Caged Crafted shoe builds on the brand's Ignite Caged family and promises a mixture of style and performance.

Puma Ignite Caged Crafted Shoe Revealed

Puma Golf has today unveiled their new Ignite Caged Crafted shoe to its family of footwear.

Building from the success of the popular Ignite Caged family, that included models like the Ignite Pwradapt Caged, the Ignite Caged Crafted uses much of the technology that has made Puma currently one of the best shoes on the market at combining comfort with performance.

The Ignite Caged Crafted blends comfort, style and performance into a premium shoe that delivers a sophisticated one-of-a-kind look.

Much like the design elements, Puma have evolved their successful technology in the Ignite Caged Crafted shoe for 2021.

The Ignite Caged Crafted has a premium full leather Pwrcage Saddle to provide unmatched stability throughout the swing.

Puma have then used the same leather on the forefoot of the shoe to provide a clean look and 1-year waterproof performance.

Additionally, Puma have used their layered Adaptive Fit System to provide full 360-degree support around the ankle, providing locked-in stability from any lie.

The full-length Ignite foam cushioning and Pwradapt technology sole provide responsive comfort and 3-dimensional traction that adapts to the way a golfer moves.

The Ignite Caged Crafted is available in three stylish colour options, Puma White/Team Gold; Black/Team Gold and Quiet Shade/Puma Black/Team Gold.

Puma athletes Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau have been wearing the Ignite Caged footwear on tour for the past year and have already debuted the Ignite Cage Crafted shoes on Tour in 2021. They will wear these shoes throughout the 2021 season.

The Ignite Caged Crafted shoe is on sale from today with an RRP of £120.