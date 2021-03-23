The new Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 range has been launched today and is aimed at mid-to-high handicap golfers looking for superior distance and forgiveness.

New Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 Range Launched

Yonex has today announced its new Ezone Elite 3.0 series of golf clubs designed to offer superior distance and forgiveness for mid-to-high handicap golfers in a full men’s and women’s range.

The new series of clubs includes a new driver, fairway woods, hybrids, irons and a putter and all have been created optimal shaft weight, kick point and torque to provide maximum forgiveness, distance and feel.

The new Ezone Elite 3.0 driver uses In-Core Groove technology which is designed to improve the flex of the face, crown and sole of the golf club, creating faster ball speeds across the face with lower spin rates.

Updated Octoforce technology in the driver removes weight from the crown and upper face of the driver, lowering the centre of gravity to promote a high, forgiving launch and maximum carry for golfers.

Related: Most Forgiving Drivers

The Ezone Elite 3.0 fairway woods and hybrids feature the same In-Core and Octoforce technology as the driver and also feature a diagonal groove design to optimise ball flight for each club and increase accuracy.

The Ezone Elite 3.0 irons also feature In-Core and Octoforce technology as well as a double undercut cavity which helps shift the weight of the iron further back from the face, lowering the centre of gravity to promote a high ball flight.

Related: Best Game Improvement Irons

The new putter is the Ezone Elite 3.0 series has been designed in a traditional mallet shape and style to provide more forgiveness from off-centre strikes. It also has a CNC milled face to produce a smooth roll on putts of all distances.

The full Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 range is available now with the following RRPs:

Driver: £239 (men’s) £219 (women’s)

Fairway Woods: £179

Hybrids: £149

Irons (Graphite): £639 for a set of 7

Irons (Steel): £489 for a set of 7

Putter: £99