The new driver model promises golfers affordable quality and performance from a brand with a rich heritage in the game

MacGregor V Foil Speed Driver Launched

MacGregor is a name that has a rich golfing history, helping some of the best players ever to play the game to a total of 59 major titles.

And with a focus that has shifted more towards affordable quality in recent years, the company has launched its new V Foil Speed to compete with the very best golf drivers that 2021 has to offer at a fraction of the price.

The design features a stylish matte black finish on the crown, which is complemented by two gold lines towards the rear, as well as a simple alignment aid.

Sitting perfectly square at address, this driver inspires confidence from the get-go.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £144.95

Thanks to an ultra-thin face composition, golfers can expect ball speed and distance in abundance, while the expanded sweet spot and high MOI design blends an ideal combination of forgiveness.

In addition, a bespoke premium graphite shaft and soft compound grip finish this driver off in style and ensure you get plenty ‘bang for your buck’.

“Our aim at MacGregor is to provide golfers with clubs that they can be proud of and that uphold the major winning traditions of the company,” said Graeme Stevens, Managing Director at MacGregor Golf.

“The V Foil Speed driver and the rest of the V Foil line that will follow shortly are worthy additions to the MacGregor family and we are delighted that we can provide these fantastic new products at a fraction of the price that golfers would expect to have to pay for clubs of this quality.”

Related: Most Forgiving Drivers

Set up to cater for the needs of beginners and serious golfers looking for performance with the premium price tag, don’t overlook this versatile 2021 offering from MacGregor.

The V Foil Speed driver is available now in lofts of 10.5° and 12° in regular shaft only with an RRP of £144.99.