Find out which clubs Kevin Streelman is currently using

Kevin Streelman What’s In The Bag?

Kevin Streelman from Illinois has won twice on the PGA Tour, the first of which came at the 2013 Tampa Bay Championship, and his second 15 months later at the 2014 Travelers Championship.

Let’s take a look inside his bag shall we?

Streelman, one of Wilson Staff’s ambassadors, is not one to swap and change equipment too frequently.

That being said he has changed his driver often. Currently he has the Ping G425 LST in the bag having also used the LST version of the Ping G410 for a while.

Moving to the fairway wood, he uses a TaylorMade SIM three-wood which has recently changed from the M2 fairway he had in the bag for many years.

We know he also carries a five-wood but we are yet to confirm the exact brand and model of this. He does occasionally carry a Wilson Staff FG Tour hybrid as well with 17 degrees of loft.

Moving to the irons Streelman uses a set of Wilson staff FG Tour V6 irons from three-iron down to nine-iron. He has used Wilson irons for years so this is no surprise. They are all fitted with Rifle Project X 6.5 shafts.

So far as the bottom end of his bag is concerned, Streelman has three Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges in lofts of 48°, 54° and 60°.

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 and he also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

The Illinois native also has the Chicago Cubs baseball logo on his bag too which is a cool touch.

Kevin Streelman What’s In The Bag?

*The top of his bag changes regularly.

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 10.5, degrees fitted with 45″, Rogue Silver 70X shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM, 15 degrees

*5-wood: To be confirmed

*Hybrid – Wilson Staff FG Tour, 17 degrees, fitted with Oban 105X shaft

Irons (3-9): Wilson Staff FG Tour V6, all fitted with Rifle Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Wilson Staff FG Tour, 48°, 54°, 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x