Cobra has today unveiled the next generation of the popular T-Rail irons that are designed to provide the forgiveness of a Cobra hybrid with the precision of an iron.

Cobra Launches Next Generation Of T-Rail Irons

Cobra has launched its latest generation of the popular T-Rail irons, a full hollow set of irons that utilises a unique hybrid-iron shape and advanced Baffler Rail technologies.

The design of the T-Rail iron creates the optimal blend between distance and extreme forgiveness, taking the game improvement category of iron to the next level.

The T-Rail hybrid-irons combine the best attributes of a hybrid and an iron in one easy-to-hit golf club, ideal for beginners or those seeking even more forgiveness from a one-of-a-kind set of irons.

A hollow, wide sole shape with an iron face and topline creates the blend of distance, forgiveness and accuracy that many golfers strive for.

The hollow body construction throughout the set gives each club a hybrid-like launch, allowing the ball to get up in the air quickly and easily across the set.

Related: Best Golf Clubs For High Handicappers

The next generation of the T-Rail iron that has been announced today debuts all new Baffler Hollow Split Rails.

Hollow rails at the front create up to 70% more flex on the sole right behind the face to enhance launch and ball speed while maintaining excellent turf interaction through Cobra’s signature Baffler Rail design.

A high-strength, forged steel face is designed with variable thickness to also help increase ball speed and help with distance from off centre hits.

T-Rail irons sets transition from a 5 hybrid-iron into a more conventional 4-hybrid – this is in replacement of the 4 hybrid-iron in the last generation of T-Rail irons.

The classic hybrid shape available in the set has a lower and deeper centre of gravity that provides a higher launch and increased spin, making it fly higher and land softer than the hybrid-iron version.

Related: Best Golf Hybrid Clubs

The men’s T-Rail graphite 7-piece transition set (RRP £849) is available in dual PVD chrome and black finish, offers a 4-hybrid and 5-PW hybrid-irons in right handed or left handed options.

The men’s set come as standard with Cobra Ultralite 50g graphite shafts in stiff, regular or a 45g lite flex and are also available in steel shafts through a custom fit.

A 5-hybrid, 6-hybrid, GW and SW are also available via a custom fit for golfers looking to perfect their gapping and level of forgiveness.

The women’s T-Rail Graphite Transition Set (RRP £849) come in a chrome, black/pink colourway, comes with a 5 hybrid and 6-SW and are available in right handed or left handed options. Like the men’s set, a 4-hybrid, 6-hybrid and GW are available via a custom fit.

The Cobra T-Rail sets are available via custom fit or preorder from today (April 23rd).