Could This Unorthodox New Putter Grip Reverse Your Putting Problems?
Golf Pride has introduced the new Reverse Taper putter grip family. Here's everything you need to know...
Do you ever feel a lack of stability in your hands on the green? Struggle to keep the clubface as square as you would like and hit your start lines? Or even worse, have you ever experienced a bout of the yips?
Well, Golf Pride, maker of some of the best golf grips around, thinks it might have the answer, releasing a new putter grip family to the market for 2024, Reverse Taper. The market leader in golf grips for many years, it has been busy conducting extensive research into the science behind putting and it thinks we might have been getting things upside down.
“Within the putter grip category, we observed a trend in which manufacturers were actively trying to design products that removed the hands from the putting process, whereas our research indicates that by optimizing the connection between the hands and grip, players can improve their performance,” says James Ledford, President of Golf Pride.
“Through hundreds of concept iterations, our innovation team created Reverse Taper, which has tested quite positively with players of all skill levels.”
Essentially, to put it simply, Reverse Taper is a new shape of grip that is thicker in the lower section than the top, which is a break from traditional putter grips that have tended to taper down thinner from top to bottom.
Golf Pride has designed Reverse Taper with a slimmer upper half and wider lower section to anchor the top hand for stability and to reduce tension in the lower hand to facilitate smoother acceleration throughout the stroke. Golf Pride also says that Reverse Taper prevents what it refers to as ‘micro-levers’ in the stroke, helping golfers to not flip their wrists at impact, which will be music to the ears of anyone who has ever suffered with the dreaded yips.
They come in three distinct profiles, with two sizes available in each. Firstly the round grip which features a traditionally round upper section that tapers into a wider lower section, and should be suitable for many grip syles. This is followed by the pistol that has been designed for all, but Golf Pride feels will be particularly popular with those who like to grip cross-handed. Finally, there is the flat profile which has a slightly more oval-shaped upper section, which is expected to be popular with golfers who prefer a more palm-to-palm putting grip.
We have yet to place our hands on the new grips as of yet but keep your eye out for a full review coming shortly to Golf Monthly.
Reverse Taper grips are available for purchase from today, March 4th.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
