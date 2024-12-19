How Far Does The Average 50-Year-Old Male Amateur Hit Their Driver?
Golf is an individual sport, but the urge to compare yourself against others is too strong to ignore. So, how far does the average 50-year-old drive the ball?
Golf is a game of constant comparisons, whether it be a friendly verbal joust about handicap indexes between you and a playing partner or a long drive competition off the first tee.
Our individual scores and performances are ultimately what counts on competition day, but the clubhouse conversations that follow the round are often based on nuances of the game - and bragging rights are arguably just as important.
The parameters will likely change, depending on your ability, with better golfers discussing how close they got to the PGA Tour average distance for hitting a 7-iron while higher handicappers compare themselves to other amateur golfers with an iron in hand.
Either way, we love the competition. So, as part of our driver distance series, we asked Arccos to tell us how far the average 50-year-old male amateur hits their driver...
How Far Does The Average 50-Year-Old Male Hit Their Driver?
When trying to understand how far male amateur golfers hit their drives, it's important to consider the various ways you can present the data.
The mean average, based on data from the Arccos driver distance report, is calculated at 213 yards. This figure is based on the average driving distance of amateur players in their 50s, ranging from plus-figure handicap all the way to a 30-handicap.
If we instead wanted to focus on the median average, that figure would come out at 214 yards, with a plus-figure handicap golfer averaging a driving distance of 250 yards and a 30-handicapper averaging just 181 yards.
A range of 69-yards is the third closest between the highest and lowest average driving distance in any age group, with the trend suggesting that the older the player gets the tighter the grouping becomes between the longest and shortest hitters.
If you break golfers down into rising 5-shot increments in terms of handicap index, starting at 0.0 and finishing at 30.0, there is between a 9- and 11-yard decrease in driving distance as you slide down the range, further highlighting the significance of driving distance to the improvement of your handicap.
How Can I Improve My Driving Distance?
Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins has a great driver address drill that will help you to nail the fundamentals for effortless power off the tee.
Interested in discovering insights on your own game from Golf Monthly's data partner? Check out the Arccos website and use code: 'GolfMonthly' to save 15%
Katie says:
If you come across a raised tee box on the course, stand on the upslope so that your shoulders match the incline. Address a blade of grass on the inside of your front heel matching the normal ball position.
Allow gravity to do its thing, settling your weight onto your back foot. Remove the tension from the bottom hand in your grip and take a few practice swings to mimic the position and feel of sweeping and collecting the ball with the driver.
Take this into your actual swing for your next tee shot, and you should notice an uptick in your power and distance.
