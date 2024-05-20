Golf is a sport played all over the world, with a 2023 report by the R&A suggesting that there were over 8 million registered golfers globally in 2023.

For many amateur golfers, the pursuit of improving their handicap index is a relentless, compelling and often frustrating experience, but is also one which feeds into the naturally competitive ethos of the game.

Countries like the USA, England, South Africa and Australia are crammed with some of the best golf courses on the planet, and hold a large slice of the participation pie in the sport with all four ranking in the top-20 nations for volume of registered golfers.

With the scandalous absence of a Golf World Cup, which is a discussion for another day, I decided to dive into the data for these four golfing juggernauts and find out once and for all which country has the lowest average handicap index...

Which Country Has The Lowest Average Golf Handicap Index?

It's the grudge match we have all been waiting for... The USA take on England, South Africa and Australia to determine which country has the best 'average' golfer – and the data suggests it's a close run race!

It will come as no surprise that the USA leads the way in terms of the volume of registered golfers, with more than 3.2 million reported by the USGA in 2023. The data also suggests a high quality of golf is being played in the USA, with the average handicap indexes reported at 14 for men and 28 for women.

Despite the second highest number of registered golfers in this group (740,673), England falls in just short of the men's average, with an average handicap index of 16, but they match the US toe-to-toe on the women's index average – also recorded at 28. An early point on the board for Team USA.

The USA has a lower average men's handicap index than the UK, but the average handicap for women registers the same (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia slides in third in the quartet for registered golfer numbers, with 426,384 reported players. They more than hold their own in the handicap front, however, with a reported average index of 16.93 for men and 26.73 for women.

In South Africa, where there are the fewest registered golfers of all four countries (145,510), the average men's handicap index is reported to be 15.4 – more than half a shot better than male golfers in England and a full shot better than male golfers in Australia. They also boast the lowest women's average index of all four countries in the data set, registering at 24.

South Africa and Australia both have a lower average women's handicap index than the USA and England (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Is A 'Good' Handicap In Golf?

The challenge with answering this question is it's a matter of perspective. A player with a handicap of 25 or more might consider 18 to be a good handicap, while a player currently registering an index of 15 might see single figures as the measure for success.

The purpose of a handicap index is to allow players of all abilities to enjoy the game together, and maintain a level of competitiveness that is fundamental to the sport. Rather than asking yourself this question, set yourself an achievable goal. Listen to the best golf tips, practice your swing and be patient – you will get there eventually.