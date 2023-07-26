What It’s Like For A Beginner Golfer To Play In The Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Am...
Beth Roberts (@bethsgolf on IG and TikTok) took up the challenge to play in the Pro-Am for one of the highest profile events in golf. How did she get on?
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When Visit Scotland sent me a message, inviting me to play in the Genesis Scottish Open pro-am, I couldn't believe it was real. Me, a beginner golfer, teeing it up alongside the pros? It seemed too good to be true.
Despite the doubts and fears that crept in, I knew that this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up.
Over the last year of golfing, I had played numerous courses and experienced my fair share of bad shots, so the thought of making mistakes didn't faze me anymore. Besides, I had recently embraced a new philosophy of saying yes to every opportunity that came my way.
As I arrived at the prestigious Renaissance Club, my excitement soared when I spotted a caddie's bib with my surname. It made me feel like golfing royalty.
Instead of heading straight to the pro range where the greatest golfers on Earth were practising (I couldn’t face hitting a ball next to them), I chose the putting green. Little did I know, I would still have a remarkable encounter.
As I tapped in a great putt, I glanced over and realised that Scottie Scheffler was putting next to me. My inner fangirl erupted with excitement. I managed to snap a photo with him, and that moment alone felt surreal.
A post shared by Bethan Roberts (@bethsgolf)
A photo posted by on
But now, it was time to face the main event—the tee time.
Standing on the tee box, my heart raced with nerves as the starter called out our names one by one. With shaky hands, I managed to launch a decent drive, and a wave of relief washed over me.
The format for the day was a "Tour Scramble," where each team played from the best drive, and only birdies or better counted toward the score. My group was paired with Keith Mitchell for the first nine holes and Ewen Ferguson for the second.
Watching Keith play was mesmerising. His meticulous approach to each shot, analysing every aspect from club selection to wind direction, taught me the importance of patience and careful assessment. I realised I needed to take much more time to analyse my own shots.
The first couple of holes went smoothly for me, without any major blunders. However, the low point of my round came on the third hole when I embarrassingly topped the ball. It was an unfortunate swing that happened to be captured on video from multiple angles, serving as a humbling reminder that I am nowhere near pro level.
On the 10th hole, there was a change of pros and Ewen joined the team. Every single drive he hit was straight, powerful and what felt like miles down the fairway.
Our team's morale was high, and we found ourselves playing with ease and scoring well. Yet, it was the 13th hole that etched itself into my memory forever.
With the iconic Visit Scotland sign as a backdrop, I unleashed my best drive of the day, landing it about 15 feet from the green. It was a shot that earned our team three net birdies, and the elation I felt in that moment was indescribable.
During the 9 holes with Ewen, a peculiar sight caught my attention. I noticed a large black disc placed on the green as we approached to putt. Curiosity got the better of me, and I turned to my caddie, jokingly asking if Ewen had poor eyesight and needed an oversized ball marker.
My caddie erupted in laughter and explained that the discs were markers used to determine the hole positions for the upcoming days.
The whole group enjoyed a good laugh, and it became another anecdote to add to my collection of enlightening experiences as a new golfer. It was the end of the round and as a team we came 4th, just marginally missing out on the prizes.
Being only a little over a year into my golfing journey, playing in the pro-am was an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
It was an honour to walk the fairways alongside the professionals, absorbing their expertise and passion for the game, just making me want to keep on going even more.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
As a young entrepreneur, Beth is relatively new to the golfing world, but ever since she took up the game almost a year ago, she's been thoroughly enjoying sharing her journey on social media. With a growing following on Instagram and TikTok, Beth's passion lies in expanding the game for young females. Her golfing journey began thanks to an incredible "new to golf" scheme held in Wales, and she will forever be grateful to Matthew, the head pro, and Lynda, a committee member, for their support. Without them, Beth wouldn't have continued this amazing golfing adventure. Having had the opportunity to play in various countries, Beth's love for both travelling and golf has grown exponentially. By sharing her personal experiences, tips, and inspiring stories, she hopes to help others to give golf a try and show them that they can excel in this sport.
-
-
Why Justin Thomas Needs To Be On Ryder Cup Team USA
The two-time Major champion and former World No.1 might not be in the best of form, but Zach Johnson will surely still pick him as a wildcard if he fails to grab one of the six automatic spots
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Erik Van Rooyen Paired With Caddie During 3M Open
After qualifying for the 3M Open, Erik Van Rooyen's caddie Alex Gaugert will tee it up alongside the PGA Tour pro
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Walton Heath Presents A Mix Of Old And New For The AIG Women’s Open
Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins provides an insight into what players can expect on the finishing straight
By Katie Dawkins • Published
-
Walton Heath AIG Women's Open Hole By Hole Guide
Golf Monthly Top 50 coach and Club Professional at Walton Heath, Joanne Taylor, offers this hole by hole guide to the AIG Women's Open course
By Jo Taylor • Published
-
Who Have Been The AIG Women’s Open Past Low Amateur Winners?
We take a look at the auspicious list of names among the past champions of the low amateur title
By Carly Frost • Published
-
How The GB&I Side First Won The Curtis Cup - 1952
As celebrated amateur golfer Jeanne Bisgood CBE approaches her 100th birthday, she talks to Lewine Mair about her golf journey and how the historic match was won
By Lewine Mair • Published
-
Why The AIG Women's Open Is Shaping Up To Be The Best One Yet
The AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath is the final women's Major of the year and golf fans are in for a treat on and off the course
By Alison Root • Published
-
Why Does The Women's Game Have Five Majors?
We take a look at the history behind the changes in the women's professional game
By Carly Frost • Published
-
What Are The Five Women's Majors?
The five major championships in women's professional golf
By Carly Frost • Published
-
Should A 45 Index Beginner Golfer Get Custom Fitted?
In this article and video, new golfer Genelle Aldred provides an answer to this common question and provides a fascinating insight into her custom fit experience
By Genelle Aldred • Published