What Is The Jigger Inn?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you are a travelling amateur or a seasoned professional competing in the Open Championship, no trip to St Andrews is complete without a visit to what is regarded as the most famous 19th hole in golf - The Jigger Inn.

Situated just a niblick's distance from the famed Road Hole, the historic Jigger Inn building dates back to 1852 when it was the stationmaster's lodge. In those days, what we know to be the Old Course Hotel was a railway station, the terminus for those arriving at the Old Town.

Today, the Jigger Inn is home to golfing memorabilia from years gone by, crackling open-hearth fires and locally sourced home-cooked food alongside a selection of Scottish beers; including the pub's very own Jigger Ale.

(Image credit: Old Course Hotel)

Eagled eyed revellers of this unique watering hole will notice the original poster announcing the closure of the station in 1969 on the wall as well as the station's clock, stopped at 1.50pm - the very time the last train departed the St Andrew's station.

The Inn itself is compact and almost every ounce of available wall space is honoured to unique golfing memories, but in no way is its charm or character manufactured. The view to the outside is unrivalled. Visitors can sip on something cold and watch like-minded golfers tackle the Old Course's famed 17th hole in what for many, is a once in a lifetime pilgrimage.

If you are fortunate enough to visit during competition week, you are almost certain to rub shoulders with the game's greats as they too enjoy nothing more than a visit to the Jigger Inn. Louis Oosthuizen famously dined there during the 2010 Open Championship and returned on Sunday evening with the Claret Jug by his side.

Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood even purchased a racehorse and named it "Inn The Jigger" as a tribute to golf's most elite tavern.