How Far Does Nelly Korda Drive A Golf Ball?
Nelly Korda is one of the longest hitters in the women's game, but how far does she hit her driver?
Standing out as one of the tallest and most athletic golfers on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda is renowned for her seemingly effortless yet powerful swing.
Since turning professional in 2016, 25-year old Korda’s consistent ability to drive the ball long off the tee places her among other big hitters like Lexi Thompson, Madelene Sagstrom and Maria Fassi.
Korda won her 9th LPGA title at the 2024 Drive On Championship with an average driving distance of 260.19 yards, which is similar to the distance she drove the ball in 2017 at 260.71 yards.
Between 2019 and 2022, Korda’s average driving distance has hovered around 270 yards, and her longest hitting year was 2022, when she averaged 272.28 yards off the tee to rank 10th on the LPGA Tour. Her highest ranking was 4th in 2020 at 271.96 yards, which was over 10 yards shorter than Filipino Bianca Pagdanganan’s average driving distance of 283.071 yards.
Korda can boom the ball off the tee, but her driving accuracy doesn’t rank as highly as her average driving distances. To date in 2024, her driving accuracy stands at 76.79% and ranks 30th, which is not too dissimilar to the accuracy she achieved in 2023 at 73.84%, ranking her in 63rd position at the end of the season.
In comparison, America’s Kristen Gillman and Rose Zhang rank 1 and 2 respectively to date with an impressive rating of 92.9% and 89.3% for driving accuracy.
Nelly Korda's Average Driving Distance
- 2017 - 260.71
- 2018 - 263.85
- 2019 - 270.05
- 2020 - 271.96
- 2021 - 275.12
- 2022 - 272.28
- 2023 - 268.98
What Is Nelly Korda's Ball Speed?
With an average swing speed of 95 mph, Korda produces a ball speed of around 140mph.
To put this in context, the average swing speed of a female 15 handicapper is 79mph with a ball speed of 111mph. For a 5 handicapper, the average swing speed is 90mph with a ball speed of 125mph.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
Golf's Transgender Debate: 'We Have To Safeguard The Growing Status Of The Women's Game'
Alison Root considers the impact of allowing transgender golfers to compete on the women's tours
By Alison Root Published
-
Want To Play College Golf In The US? An Industry Expert Explains All…
US golf scholarships are a popular route to achieving a successful playing career, but there's a lot to consider before you make the journey stateside. Here's what you need to know
By Carly Frost Published
-
'If You Overload A Child’s Schedule, You Will Eventually Exhaust Them' - Why Changing Attitudes Are Needed To Help Prevent Burnout In Junior Golfers
Burnout happens when the sport takes over and the passion dissolves, so how can we prevent losing talented junior golfers along the way?
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
12 Of The Most Standout Seasons In LPGA History
We celebrate some of the most memorable years and superstar players in the women's game
By Mark Townsend Published
-
7 Things That Have Changed In Golf To Make Women Feel They Belong (And 3 Things That Still Need To Change)
Emma Booth highlights the positive changes that have helped to move women's golf in the right direction
By Emma Booth Published
-
Getting Your Partner Into Golf... Was It The Best Or Worst Thing You Ever Did?
'If you can't beat them join them.' Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins delves into the lives of couples who got into golf for the sake of their partners
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
'I Found It Exceedingly Embarrassing To Be Told That I Had Breached a Rule' - How Rule-Breaking Led To Becoming A Golf Referee
Becoming a Rules referee involves a lot of learning and some tough tests. We meet two women that have reached the heady heights of tournament refereeing
By Carly Frost Published
-
What Are The Longest Sudden-Death Playoffs In LPGA History?
When a tournament is tied, it's a shame there can only be one winner decided by a nerve-racking playoff. Here we take a look at the longest playoffs on the LPGA Tour
By Alison Root Published