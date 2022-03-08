What Is A Hole Out In Golf?

A hole out is basically any golfing shot that finishes with the ball ending up in the cup, (or resting against the flag with any part of the ball below the surface of the putting green.) It’s the last shot that a golfer plays on any given hole. More often than not, a golfer holes out by tapping in a short putt but just occasionally they might achieve a hole out from longer range – A long putt, a pitch or chip, a full shot, maybe even a drive.

If a player has a hole out from the tee on a par-3 that would be a hole-in-one or an ace. It would also be an eagle. If they managed to hole out from the tee on a par-4, that would be a hole-in-one, an ace and an albatross (or double eagle).

A player could hole out from any position, with any club and for any score. It simply means that the shot, whatever its type, has caused the ball to find the hole.

What Is The Penalty For Not Holing Out In Golf?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In competition Individual Strokeplay, as we generally see on the main professional tours, not holing out would mean an NR or No Return. To complete a full round of competition Individual Strokeplay, you must hole out on each hole.

In other formats of golf, like Stableford for instance, not holing out would just mean no score is recorded on that hole. There’s no penalty.

For handicapping purposes, it’s not necessary to hole out on each hole. A nett double bogey will effectively be given for the hole you haven’t completed.

Do You Have To Hole Out In Golf?

Do you have to hole out? (Image credit: Getty Images)

You have to hole out on each hole to complete a round of competition Individual Stroke Play or your score for the round will go down as NR – No Return.

For handicapping purposes, in other formats of golf or in Match Play, you don’t necessarily need to hole out. In Match Play, you may not need to hole out as your opponent may concede the hole.

What Happens When You Concede A Hole In Golf?

Casey concedes a putt to Steve Stricker (Image credit: Getty Images)

If a player or team feel they have no chance of winning a hole in Match Play golf, they may concede that hole to their opponents. They may simply say – ‘You have us beaten on this hole, pick up and let’s go to the next hole.’

What Happens If A Golf Ball Goes In The Hole And Comes Out?

If a ball goes into a hole and comes out again, it’s bad luck. The individual or team would have to play on until either, the ball is holed out, they give up or they concede, or are conceded the hole.