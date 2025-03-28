What Club Should Take The 14th Spot In Your Golf Bag?
The Rules say you are allowed to carry 14 clubs so you might as well do so, choosing the right weapon to complete your set-up could change your game.
Deciding on the right set-up for your golf bag will maximise your chances of having the correct tools to get the job done on the fairways. If you have a club to help you deal with any situation on the course, you will feel more confident and that could help you score better.
Most players carry 14 clubs but may only use 10 or 12 of them. If they don’t get on with their long irons for instance, they might stay in the bag. That’s a wasted opportunity. Make sure that every club you carry has a purpose and is well trusted. When it comes to those final key decisions on what to carry there are a few options. Here we select five key clubs that you might consider adding to the bag. At first, it may be your 14th choice, but it could just end up becoming one of the most important weapons in your arsenal.
Hybrid
The hybrid is just about the most versatile club out there and it’s very much coming back into fashion as a vital addition to many players’ bags from elite level to beginner. The hybrid feels like an iron but performs more like a wood, producing a softer, higher flight but with power and forgiveness to boot. If you want something that is easy to strike, gives you good altitude on shots and that delivers a ball flight ending with a soft landing, the hybrid is a great choice. Most versions will offer different lofts to suit different requirements.
The hybrid can also be effective around the greens, when you get the hang of it, the club can produce a perfect chip-and-run shot with far less chance of a mis-hit.
Extra fairway wood
Also at the top-end of the bag, an extra fairway wood makes for a great 14th club. You might have a 3-wood in there but the addition of a 5-wood or even a 7-wood could just provide the perfect gapping solution. Often there’s quite a gulf between how far a player hits their shortest wood and their longest iron. You can bridge that gulf with a more lofted fairway wood. A lofted wood is easy to hit and is more forgiving than a long iron. They produce a higher flight and will generally deliver greater distance.
Extra wedge
If you’re something of a short-game specialist, you might benefit from throwing an extra wedge into the equation. If you have a different option for producing higher or lower wedge shots or perhaps generating a little more spin, it could save you shots. If you generally save your strokes around the greens, why not play to your strengths and give yourself an extra tool?
Chipper
On the flip side, if you’re not so confident on short shots… If you’re prone to the odd duff and occasional thin, then maybe a specialist chipper might be a godsend. They’re not something you’re likely to see on the PGA Tour, but for the average amateur a chipper, a club with loft that you use like a putter, could solve all sorts of greenside problems.
Alternative putter
If you’re happy with your tee-to-green set-up as it is but you struggle on the putting surfaces, perhaps an extra option when it comes to the flat stick makes sense. If you’re struggling after four or five holes to make any putts, then it could be just the thing to start from scratch with a new magic wand. It could turn a poor round into a passable one.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
