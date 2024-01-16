What Are The Longest Sudden-Death Playoffs In LPGA History?
When a tournament is tied, there can only be one winner decided by a nerve-racking playoff. Here we take a look at the longest playoffs on the LPGA Tour
When players find themselves tied after 54 or 72 holes, a tension-filled playoff becomes necessary to determine the ultimate winner. On the LPGA Tour, except for two Majors, the standard format is sudden death, often repeating the same hole until a player emerges as the outright winner. While it’s uncommon for a playoff to extend beyond a few holes, the following instances stand out in history as the longest.
10-Hole Playoff
Jo Ann Prentice emerged victorious over Sandra Palmer and Kathy Whitworth in this historic playoff at the Corpus Christi Civitan Open, Texas. The trio finished tied at 210 after the scheduled 54 holes.
Following Whitworth's elimination on the third playoff hole due to darkness, Palmer and Prentice resumed the next morning. After parring the 4th through nine holes, Prentice secured victory on the 10th sudden-death playoff hole with a four-foot birdie putt.
9-Hole Playoffs
Jiyai Shin prevailed over Paula Creamer in a 9-hole sudden-death playoff at the Kingsmill Championship, Virginia. Tied at 16-under 268 after 72 holes, the duo repeated the par-4 18th hole eight times before darkness suspended play. Resuming on the following morning, they played the par-4 16th, with Shin claiming victory as Creamer made a bogey.
Celine Boutier secured victory over Atthaya Thitikul after a thrilling playoff at the 2023 Maybank Championship. The playoff extended to the ninth extra hole, the par-3 15th, with both players having birdie putts. Thitikul missed, and Boutier capitalised, making the 6-foot putt to clinch the title.
IT WAS WORTH THE WAIT! @celineboutier's winning putt in the ninth playoff hole! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ktThJNKJpCOctober 29, 2023
8-Hole Playoff
Pernilla Lindberg emerged triumphant over Inbee Park and Jennifer Song in the longest sudden-death playoff in LPGA Major championship history at the 2018 ANA Inspiration.
Tied at 15-under 273 after four rounds on the Dinah Shore Course in California, Song was eliminated on the 3rd hole. Darkness suspended play after tying on the 4th hole, and when play resumed the next morning, Lindberg secured victory on the eighth extra hole with a remarkable 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole at Mission Hills.
Worth another look! @pernillagolf drains this birdie putt to win @ANAinspiration.There's nothing left but that famous splash - coming up @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/Itie6AZvHMApril 2, 2018
7-Hole Playoff
Cristie Kerr defeated Seol-An Jeon in a 7-hole playoff at the 2004 LPGA Takefuji Classic, Las Vegas. Tied at 7-under 209 after 54 regulation holes after Kerr rebounded from a four-stroke deficit, the playoff concluded on the seventh hole (par-4 16th) where Kerr secured victory with a three-foot par putt.
6-Hole Playoff
At the 2017 Volunteers of America Classic, Texas, Cristie Kerr and Haru Nomura finished tied at 3-under 281, then played the 518-yard par-5 18th six more times. There were five matching pars before Nomura's two-putt birdie clinched the title when Kerr's 12-foot birdie chance missed the hole.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
The American Express Tee Times - Rounds One, Two And Three
Scottie Scheffler will play alongside Patrick Cantlay in the first three rounds of the PGA Tour event
By Mike Hall Published
-
British Golf Club Staff Could Be Set For Near-10% Pay Increase
The Committee for Golf Club Salaries has recommended all staff should receive a pay rise of between seven and nine percent in 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Is The Curtis Cup In Women’s Golf?
The Curtis Cup is regarded as the most prestigious team trophy in female amateur golf, so here’s what you need to know about the biennial match
By Alison Root Published
-
'I Know That If I Was A Man With My Coaching Qualifications, The Amount I Charge For Lessons Wouldn’t Be Questioned'
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins highlights the highs (and some lows) of being a female teaching professional
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Who Are The Wire-To-Wire Major Golf Championship Winners On The LPGA Tour?
To win a Major wire-to-wire is an incredible achievement. Here are the female players that have done just that
By Alison Root Published
-
What Is The Correct Gapping In Golf?
Get the right distances between your clubs and you’ll be far more accurate, setting up more par and birdie chances. Carly Frost delves into the importance of distance gapping
By Carly Frost Published
-
'When You’re New To The Game, A Club Can Make It feel Like A Clique You Can't Break Into Rather Than A Welcoming Community'
New golfer Genelle Aldred shares her thoughts on golf club culture and suggests how we can create a more welcoming and engaging community
By Genelle Aldred Published
-
Which Golfers Have Had The Most Hole-In-Ones On The LPGA Tour?
Hitting a hole-in-one is every golfer's dream, so who are the players who have achieved more than one on the LPGA Tour
By Alison Root Published
-
‘Players Today Are Too Much Into Technique’ – Lorena Ochoa On The Lessons Learnt From Her Incredible Career
Former World No. 1 Lorena Ochoa looks back on her time at the top of the women's game and why she decided to retire at the age of 28
By Mark Townsend Published
-
When And Where Are The Women’s Golf Majors In 2024
A Major title is the ultimate accolade in a golfer's career. Here are the details of this year's women's championships when the world's best female players will be gunning for glory
By Alison Root Published