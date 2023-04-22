Major Winner Inbee Park Announces Birth Of First Child

LPGA Tour Hall of Famer, Inbee Park, announced the news via her social media

Inbee Park hits her tee shot and watches her flight
Inbee Park is one of the legends of the women's game, with the South Korean a seven-time Major winner, 21-time LPGA Tour victor, as well as an LPGA Hall of Famer. 

Now, after last teeing it up at the 2022 AIG Women's Open, Park has announced the birth of her first child, with the 34-year-old taking to social media to reveal the news.

In the Instagram post, Park wrote: "Just gave birth to my daughter this morning after 24 hours of labor at 39weeks and 6days!! We came to the hospital as a two and going out as a three. We welcome our baby girl to this world. Thank u everyone for all the love and support."

Park, who married her swing coach, Gi Hyeob Nam, in 2014, is yet to say whether she will return to competitive action following the birth of her first child, but it now means there are 24 players on the LPGA Tour circuit who are now mothers.

In response to the post on social media, two-time Major winner, In-Gee Chun wrote: "You did a great job. I'm glad you and your baby are healthy", whilst Jin-Young Ko, Danielle Kang, Hannah Green, Suzann Pettersen, Sophia Popov and the LPGA Tour also responded with their congratulations.

