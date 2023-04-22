Major Winner Inbee Park Announces Birth Of First Child
LPGA Tour Hall of Famer, Inbee Park, announced the news via her social media
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Inbee Park is one of the legends of the women's game, with the South Korean a seven-time Major winner, 21-time LPGA Tour victor, as well as an LPGA Hall of Famer.
Now, after last teeing it up at the 2022 AIG Women's Open, Park has announced the birth of her first child, with the 34-year-old taking to social media to reveal the news.
A post shared by Inbee Park 박인비 (@inbeelievable) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
In the Instagram post, Park wrote: "Just gave birth to my daughter this morning after 24 hours of labor at 39weeks and 6days!! We came to the hospital as a two and going out as a three. We welcome our baby girl to this world. Thank u everyone for all the love and support."
Park, who married her swing coach, Gi Hyeob Nam, in 2014, is yet to say whether she will return to competitive action following the birth of her first child, but it now means there are 24 players on the LPGA Tour circuit who are now mothers.
In response to the post on social media, two-time Major winner, In-Gee Chun wrote: "You did a great job. I'm glad you and your baby are healthy", whilst Jin-Young Ko, Danielle Kang, Hannah Green, Suzann Pettersen, Sophia Popov and the LPGA Tour also responded with their congratulations.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'That's Some Exceptional Play' - LIV Players React To Talor Gooch's Adelaide Performance
Talor Gooch holds a 10-shot lead at LIV's Adelaide event, with the American firing two 10-under-par rounds of 62
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Korn Ferry Tour Player Eagles Final Hole To Shoot 59
Mac Meissner shot a 12-under-par 59, with the American carding a closing eagle to manage the magic number
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'We'd Love To See A LIV Ladies Series' - Norman Says LPGA And LET Stars Eager To Join
Greg Norman says talks are ongoing about a LIV Golf ladies series, with LPGA and LET players telling him they want to sign up
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Augusta Winner Rose Zhang Sets Amateur World No.1 Record
The 19-year-old has surpassed the record of 135 weeks set by Leona Maguire in 2018
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Why Poppie's Pond Tradition Could Continue At New Chevron Championship Venue
With the Major taking place at a new venue this year, will the winner continue the tradition of jumping into the pond?
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Chevron Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Jennifer Kupcho defends the title she won in 2022 at a new venue for the first women’s Major of the year
By Mike Hall • Published
-
World No.1 Lydia Ko On Brink Of LPGA Tour Hall Of Fame
A win at this week's Chevron Championship would get the World No.1 into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'I've Got A Lot Of Low Rounds In Me' - Georgia Hall Confident Ahead Of Chevron Championship
The 2018 Women's British Open champion is confident ahead of the first women's Major of the year
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Linn Grant To Miss Chevron Championship Due To Vaccination Status
The Swede will not play in the Major in Texas because she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19
By Mike Hall • Published
-
14-Year-Old Amateur Wins Professional Tour Event
Louise Uma Landgraf secured the Terre Blanche Ladies Open on the LET Access Series, coming through a three-way playoff
By Matt Cradock • Published