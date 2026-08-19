We Grade Every Golf Manufacturer’s Year - Who Gets Top Marks In 2026?

It’s that time of the year when Kick Point hosts Dan Parker and Joe Ferguson get their marker pens out and provide their summer grades.

How have the game’s biggest manufacturers performed so far this year? What have they been up to? What do we like? What don’t we like?

Kick Point Grammar School is really just a good excuse to have a good chinwag - a chance to rave about our favorite clubs and also have a bit of a moan about the brands.

As we always like to stress, this is subjective - so please feel free to share how you’d rate each brand so far this year by leaving your comments in the box below.

For the full report, we recommend watching this episode (click below) - it's a real cracker and might just help you decide what club/clubs to buy next...

WATCH: Dan and Joe from Kick Point explain their manufacturer grades (from 32:30)

TITLEIST

Joe awards top marks for the Titleist T250 irons (Image credit: Future)

Grade:

Joe: A-

Dan: A

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Strengths:

T Series superb, T-250 possibly the best-looking iron on the market, Pro V1 Left Dash now a retail offering, GTS metalwoods are exceptional.

Could improve:

More creativity. Time for a new blade? (But how do you improve the 620 MB?)

Teacher comments:

Without doubt the most complete overall offering in golf from driver to ball.

Summary:

The best kid in school in terms of results. Dominates the academics. Want to see more X factor, a spark, a bit more personality.

TAYLORMADE

It's hard to fault the TaylorMade Qi4D driver (Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)

Grade:

Joe: A-

Dan: A

Strengths:

Qi4D driver, Qi4D moving onto a two-year release cycle, face radius change, fairway woods, Spider putters, head cover game, tour bags.

Could improve:

Room for a super cool, brushed steel blade, perhaps (minimal, retro, use the old logo). Wedges not quite there but getting closer.

Teacher comments:

Everything they release in fairway woods is dominating. Just brilliant. The Qi4D Max is an absolute stunner for the high handicap players. The talented maverick kid. Wanting and willing to try everything.

CALLAWAY

Joe describes Quantum as "off the charts good" (Image credit: Unknown)

Grade:

Joe: B+

Dan: A-

Strengths:

Quantum. New Apex UW really strong. Opus SP wedges. Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X balls seriously good. Quantum Tour staff bag delightful.

Could improve:

Ranges need refining. Too many options? More clarity (get Marie Kondo in).

Teacher comments:

Quantum off the charts visually and performance-wise. Quick, feels great, forgiving. The whole Quantum driver range is superb. A child who is struggling to find themselves - just chucking everything at it.

PING

Ping's s259 wedges are visually stunning (Image credit: Ping)

Grade:

Joe: B+

Dan: A

Strengths:

G440 predictable and strong performing as ever. Ping iDi utility. s259 possibly one of the best-looking wedges ever. White putter heads.

Could improve:

Aesthetics (not Turbulator fans).

Teacher comments:

The iron range might be the best in terms of the sum of its parts. Model child, ethically sound, polite and well-behaved. Academically superb. Would like to see a little glow up.

COBRA

According to Joe, Cobra is "ahead of the game" with its 3DP irons (Image credit: Future)

Grade:

Joe: A-

Dan: B+

Strengths:

Cobra King Tec-MD might just be the best mini driver on the market. Equally good off fairway and tee. 3DP irons (huge fans).

Could improve:

Short game offering (wedges and putters.).

Teacher comments:

Some stuff in the range we’d have down as an F, some of it would be an A++++++++. Work on your friendship groups (tour presence). Keep playing to your strengths and lean into 3D - you’re the pioneer here and ahead of the game.

PXG

No one has a stronger naming game than PXG (Image credit: Future)

Grade:

Joe: B

Dan: B+

Strengths:

Strong naming game. For example, Lightning. Secret Weapon superb. Imagination. For example, Desert Club. Driving irons excellent. Black Ops game improvement irons. Premium accessories.

Could improve:

Sugar Daddy III wedges, especially the look from the back. Putter range a bit overwhelming (more Marie Kondo/Stacey Solomon assistance required). Ball just Ok.

Teacher comments:

Let’s get some core models here, and maybe give some options within those. Less is more sometimes. Do we really need a ball? You’ve got everything you need for greatness. Great friendship group (Aldrich, Knapp, Penge). Incredibly fun to have around. Always got some witty answers in the back of the class.

MIZUNO

Joe's JPX 925 Forged irons verdict: "Class" (Image credit: Future)

Grade:

Joe: B-

Dan: B

Strengths:

Pro S-1 and Pro S-3 staggeringly good. Beautiful shapes, shelf appeal, feel. JPX 925 Forged a rocket - just class. Pro T-1 and Pro T-3 wedges criminally overlooked.

Could improve:

Putters and drivers not getting traction.

Teacher comments:

A top student that has gone slightly off the boil this year. Possibly distracted. Let’s get back to what we do best: craftsmanship, heritage, luxury. Maybe we’ve taken on too much… should we drop a subject? Putters, maybe.

SRIXON

We've been impressed by Srixon's game improvement offering (Image credit: Future)

Grade:

Joe: B

Dan: B

Strengths:

ZXi driver family solid as a rock. ZXiU a brilliant performer. ZXiR a great addition to the game improvement section - nailed it. Ball’s tour presence speaks for itself. AD333 also still a go-to mid performance ball.

Could improve:

Not as keen on the fairways.

Teacher comments:

A really nice year so far. Solid results in all areas without bringing out a ton of new stuff. Favorite subject is irons - and that certainly stands out. Lovely child, would love to see them come out of their shell a little bit more and tell everyone how great they are.

WILSON

Wilson irons range, which includes the Staff Model, continues to impress (Image credit: Future)

Grade:

Joe: B+

Dan: A

Strengths:

Brand heading in a good direction. Cool website with a heritage vibe. Irons range superb, one of our favorites in the game. Special mention for Staff Model range. Infinite Zero Torque putters, with simple shaping and good tech. Apparel range gorgeous.

Could improve:

Looks-wise, drivers and fairways need a little work. Still a slight package set look. Ball, mixed feelings. People love the product - need to invest more in custom fitting.

Teacher comments:

Drivers and fairways still very underrated as performers. Overall, exciting times for the brand. Could do with some more friends (just to remind you, we’re talking tour presence here); friends with the teacher (Padraig Harrington), but that’s about it.

Do you agree with Joe and Dan's grades? Let us know in the comments below!