‘To Assume Makes An Ass Out Of You And Me’… Do Golf Club Pros Deserve Your Loyalty?

Back in 2007 one of my first PGA assignments was on the subject of, ‘What can club professionals do to compete with the rise of independent golf retailers and the internet?’ Almost 20 years later, it is still an important question and one that every professional needs to keep asking themselves. Now there are even more threats to the livelihoods of the club professionals with the rise of reselling websites, large wholesalers and with their next day delivery promise, the mighty Amazon.

I might not be the right person to write this piece, having set up an independent golf academy and retail business nearly 10 years ago, but I have worked at many golf clubs, for many head professionals, and as an independent retailer, we are not completely immune to the effects of the larger chain stores and the internet.

Back to the question at hand, which as you may have suspected, isn’t one with a straightforward answer. There are many factors that will determine a club pro’s success in gaining and maintaining member loyalty, so let’s consider some of them.

The Role Of The Club Pro In An Ever-Changing World

Traditionally the role of the club professional is to be the face of the golf club and the first point of contact for members and visitors alike. They are masters of their trade offering a multitude of services from golf tuition, club repairs, custom fittings, retail services and running competitions. Yet there is so much invisible work that goes into being a well-respected and successful club pro, from creating a welcoming atmosphere to being invested in the wellbeing and happiness of their members. They are the ones on the front line day in, day out looking after all who enter the car park.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The traditional contract of a professional receiving a good retainer from the club to provide member services has seen a lot of changes over the years. Many clubs have drastically reduced retainers or have got rid of them altogether, taking the shop in-house to save money, but often this tactic will result in a further disconnect of the club professional who devotes their life to the club and can leave them feeling undervalued.

Loyalty Should Not Be Assumed

As the saying goes, ‘To assume makes an ass out of me and you’ … Back in the day when there were no other options or many choices for golfers, members would have certainly turned to their club professional for all their purchases and golfing needs. The club professionals I worked for who were trained by pre-internet era pros inherited their predecessor’s attitude that members should support their club pro, and back then members did because there really wasn’t much choice.

I observed all too often how this way of thinking harmed the pro’s relationship with their members. I witnessed temper tantrums if they saw new clubs not purchased from them, and the subsequent shunning of the offending member. Yeah, that will show them, don’t engage with them for 6 months, they will be sure to come and spend money with you now. I do sympathise with the frustration, but even back then I was far more curious in why the offending member had chosen to go elsewhere because there would have been reasons, and it usually comes down to one of four things: choice, price, service and convenience.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's A Two-Way Street

From the other side of the counter however, I’ve seen members expect an extra special deal because they are buying from the club pro, and therefore should receive an extra special discount, which is usually already incorporated.

Price matching can also be a major headache for pros where they feel they have to offer it to compete, but all too often customers pull up the online price to be matched that won’t have the delivery charge displayed, or more to the point, the fact that if you ordered online you would have to wait a few days to receive it and not be walking out with it there and then.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet, that is not the worst offence. Undoubtedly booking a free fitting, borrowing clubs, receiving all the advice that has taken years of training for the pro to acquire, and then go elsewhere to buy the product cheaper, or try to get the pro to match that price when they have had the benefit of testing out the best golf clubs the pro has had to pay to get in. That in my opinion is not just about shopping around for the best price, it is taking advantage and very poor behaviour.

Pros That Don't And Pros That Do Deserve Your Loyalty

I’ve worked for many pros that do not deserve members' loyalty. The way they would speak about people often left me feeling cold and sad, but perhaps not surprisingly, the way they would speak about the female members in particular was very depressing. Those types of pros are in the wrong job because it’s very clear they don’t like people and became a PGA professional because they didn’t make it playing on tour.

There are signs if you have this type of pro at your club. They will have a clique of members they like and will socialise with them, while everyone else will feel on the outside, receiving a second-rate service and interactions in their dealings with them. Making friends is no problem, it's not looking after other members with much enthusiasm that causes the discontent. They don’t provide good service for everyone and will just expect that the members owe them their custom. Regardless of your ability, if these pros are not interested and helpful when you require anything, don’t give them your money!

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Pros that deserve your loyalty are approachable and engaged with club activities, they will feel very much part of club life. They will have built a relationship with you; they will know about your golf game and areas that might need improvement to increase your overall enjoyment. If you have a pro that offers good service, competitive pricing and you like them, you should absolutely support them, as it’s a two-way relationship that should be nurtured through the years.

My parting thoughts for you to consider are to look at the situation your pro is in, do they have adequate financial support from the club, are their thoughts and input into its running valued? If not, that can be a very demoralising position for them to be in and as a member you should speak up if you believe they are not being fairly compensated for their services.

If you have a good pro they will not need to rely on the guilt marketing mantras of shop local, or support your pro, as they will meet all your requirements. Spending your money with them will feel like an investment in not only your golf but the future wellbeing and success of your golf club. And for the professionals out there, it is worth remembering, if you don’t look after your members someone else will…