'This Is How I Would Get Golfing For As Little As $300'
Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins aims to fix people's negative perception that golf is too expensive to start
There is a huge perception that golf is super expensive and well out of a lot of young women’s budgets. So much so, some don’t even bother looking into starting. I’m about to blow that theory out of the water.
So, let’s rewrite history for a second and assume I didn’t start playing as a kid and I didn’t pursue a career in coaching golf… instead I fancied taking it up after watching a Long Drive documentary on Sky.
I reckon I could start myself off for around $300. It’s not all about having all the gear and no idea. There are many ways you can get golfing without spending a small fortune.
Start Right
Firstly I’d want to start off right. Get some golf coaching early on. I’d definitely join a rollup group lesson at around $25 a week so that every week I am improving and have something to work on. I’d ask for drills I can do at home and get some garden golf practice in. A second-hand net would be a great purchase picked up for about $45. A few holes fixed and I have my driving range sorted at home.
Join A Community
I’d take the opportunity to sign up to a few online women's golf communities to ask advice and perhaps join a group such as UK WGC (UK Women's Golf Community) or Skratch Women to meet other women learning the game at driving range meet-ups.
Joining a networking group of women would really set my golf off in the right direction. Forming connections and friendships that will lead to mini games and driving range visits that will provide a massive boost in confidence heading into a new sport.
These meets are minimal cost wise yet maximise your net of fellow starters who are willing to accompany you to hit balls. I’d also invest time into improving and find a buddy who will egg me on and make me accountable to practice.
All The Gear
Group lessons will provide equipment so I wouldn’t jump in head first and get a full set. However, there’s nothing quite like having your own bats. It opens up so many other doors and will accelerate your progress.
Some pupils I coach explain with glee that they came across their 30+ year old clubs at the dump and they’re thrilled the man refused their money. Yes, every now and then a bargain can be found at your local tip. But this doesn’t mean this new addition of rusty, steel shafted, heavy irons and a tiny headed driver will help your golfing journey. But you can unearth a neat pencil bag, bucket of lake balls and a bag of tees as my pupils have beautifully demonstrated. Or, check out sites like GolfClubs4Cash.
When first starting this game, a custom fitted set won’t be the right route and will set you back a fair few bucks. I’d ensure I asked my pro for advice. I’d then do a shout out in my Facebook groups to see if anyone can point me in the right direction. These groups such as Women Who Golf are 84.7k strong. That’s a lot of women with a lot of old clubs and second-hand advice.
Fewer clubs means fewer decisions to make, so that’s a win. Keep it simple when you first start out. Opt for an ex-demo 7 iron at around $25 on Facebook Marketplace. Then a lofted wedge ($35), putter ($10), possibly a hybrid for a more lengthy second shot and that sought after first driver ($40) all of which my coach would have guided me in purchasing.
There’s the ex-hire clubs from the golf course, and I could do a shout out on said Facebook community groups asking if anyone has second-hand clubs for sale. There are loads of ways to seek out some kit and it doesn’t need to cost the earth.
Fancy Footwork
If I found that my sporty background meant I had a good amount of clubhead speed, I’d opt for some neutral spiked golf shoes from Vinted and I’d replace the spikes if needed with new ones.
Clothing wise, I’d get inventive with what I have already in my wardrobe. Scouting out what the girls on tour are wearing and various pros on social media, build my own style and enjoy piecing outfits together. I'd also check out the bargains from online women's golf clothing retailers.
Gifted
This entire venture will be geared around my birthday and I’d have a host of items on my list including balls, tees, a pencil bag and perhaps a few lesson vouchers. Golf is a dream sport for someone to take up when it comes to gift ideas as there are so many options. If you’re considering taking it up, do so with your birthday or Christmas in mind.
Taking up golf doesn’t have to break the bank, you’re a golfer from the off and I strongly advise asking for help from your PGA professional - I will always help my pupils find some decent clubs that will help them through that first part of their golfing journey. They can then pass these down to the next newbies who come along. Clubs should be operating this type of trade in system to help beginners get a great start. Can you take the $300 challenge? I’d love to know what you managed to do with this amount of money.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Iford Golf Centre, The Caversham- Home of Reading Golf Club and Hamptworth Golf Club she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
Katie's Current What's In The Bag
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 9degrees.
Fairway: TaylorMade Qi10 5wood
Hybrid: TaylorMade 4 & 5
Irons: TaylorMade 770 6-AW
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Grind 4 54 & 58
Putter: TaylorMade Tour X 33"
Favourite Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex with Tour Flex Pro Softspikes on the course.
