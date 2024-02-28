7 Ways To Improve Your Golf Without Breaking The Bank
Equipment, apparel, golf club membership, lessons - it all adds up. Here are some game improvement cost-effective tips
It's an expensive game this golf malarkey. We all tell ourselves that we are one good purchase away from straight drives and holed putts when in reality improvement can come from small adjustments and inexpensive investments. Like famed British cycling coach Dave Brailsford says, "It’s all about marginal gains," 1% improvements made across the game can add up to significant improvement.
With this in mind I’m here to recommend 7 ways that you can get more out of your game that won't cost you an arm and a leg.
Tee For Two
If I told you for under £3 you could drastically improve your consistency would you believe me? Well, it’s true! Using the right tee is vital for giving yourself the best chance of hitting a good shot.
I always recommend a Pink Castle Tee to use with a driver. A Blue Castle Tee is great when Teeing off with a fairway wood and a Red Castle Tee is perfect for teeing off with an iron.
The reason why I recommend Castle Tees in particular is that they help you to consistently tee the ball up at the same height every time regardless of the ground condition, and when it comes to golf, consistency is a good thing! If you prefer to use straight tees that you can alter the height of, that is absolutely fine, just make sure you are happy and know the best height to tee it up.
PuttOut
For £29.99 you can own one of the world’s most popular training aids ever created. The idea is to train yourself to hit perfectly paced putts at a real size golf hole base target. If you manage to do so, your ball will sit perfectly in the indent. If you hit the base target, but miss the indent, it will roll the ball back to you, which is great for getting those reps in.
Practising your putting is one of the quickest and easiest ways to improve your scores and you can do it in the comfort of your own home. There really are no excuses.
Have A Golf Lesson
The average 30 minute golf lesson costs from £25 - £50. I know a lot of people don’t like the idea of having to change, but not all lessons are swing surgery.
A good golf coach will work with you and your goals, so whether you have a tee time booked for late afternoon, or have aspirations to lower your handicap, they’ll make sure you leave course ready and know what to work on next time you go to the range, speaking of which…
Range Session
Whether it’s a basket of balls or an hour session at your local driving range, for under £15 you can fit in a practice session.
Many ranges are now equipped with TopTracer, which can raise the quality of your practice. My recommendation for practising with TopTracer is to use the My Practice app which gives you your average distances for each club along with a consistency rating. Then I’d finish the session with some target work with either Closest to the Pin or the Approach Shot Challenge.
This way you are practicing like you play with each shot having meaning and consequence, which will serve you far better than mindlessly whacking ball after ball. Make your practice time count!
Golf Shoes
I will never understand people who don’t invest in a good, comfortable pair of golf shoes. For the average round of golf you will walk between 4 -7 miles, so having shoes that fit well and are suitable for the season should be a top priority.
A decent pair will cost you between £60 - £150. When considering new shoes, always try them on and perform a few swing-like movements to ensure they offer good comfort, grip and support.
I would go as far to say that wearing comfortable golf shoes is as important, if not more so, than having the right driver. If you do find a brand and style you like, look out for them when they go on offer and stock up!
Books
One thing we are not short of today is information which makes it all the more important to be selective about what we choose to consume.
I think reading golf instruction books can lead to confusion and always brings to mind reading instructions for how to put on makeup without a mirror, which is not advisable!
However, golf psychology books are a great investment of your time and money, and here are my top three recommendations:
1. Golf is Not a Game of Perfect by Dr Bob Rotella
Dr Bob is considered the GOAT of golf psychology and has worked with many greats of the game. This book offers fantastic insight into how to accept the bad shots and move on, as well as providing a framework for how to think your way around the course. I can remember reading this at 17-years-old and it transforming how I reacted to poor shots.
2. Zen Golf by Dr Joseph Parent
This is a great read for anyone who struggles with negative thoughts on the course and gives you the tools to get your mind on your side when out there. It’s a wonderful introduction to the benefits of mindfulness.
3. Phantom of the Open, by Scott Murray and Simon Farnaby
Okay, so this isn’t a psychology book, but if ever there was a book to make you see the lighter side of golf and give you a laugh, this is it. Based on a true story, Maurice Flitcroft, a 46-year-old crane driver who has never played golf decides he is going to win the Open. Safe to say, hilarity soon ensues. If you don’t fancy reading it you can watch the film which was also incredible.
Alignment Sticks
When it comes to bang for your buck these humble sticks are my favourite item on the list. I use these everyday if not to coach they are great for unblocking the shop hoover! Seriously though you will not see any decent golfer without a set of these in the bag.
These humble sticks costing just £12.99 are the most versatile training aid available. They can help you with everything from lining up, stick them in the ground as a target, putting rails, ball position guide, chipping swing aid and so much more.
Hopefully this list has inspired you to think about some other marginal gains you could make. It really is the small changes and improvements that over time compound to take your golf and more importantly your enjoyment of this wonderful game to the next level.
Emma has worked in the golf industry for more than 20 years. After a successful amateur career, she decided to pursue her true golfing passion of coaching and became a qualified PGA Professional in 2009. In 2015, alongside her husband Gary, who is also a PGA Professional, they set up and now run Winchester Golf Academy, a bespoke 24 bay practice facility offering not only all the latest technology but a highly regarded bistro. Emma is happy coaching all golfing abilities but particularly enjoys getting people into the game and developing programs to help women and juniors start and improve. Her 2022 Get into Golf program saw more than 60 women take up the game.
Emma is a member of TaylorMade’s Women’s Advisory Board, which works to shape the product offering and marketing strategy with the goal of making it the number one brand in golf for women. When not changing lives one swing tweak at a time Emma can be found enjoying life raising her three daughters and when time allows in the gym.
