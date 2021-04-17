Who currently coaches the former Open champion? We take a look here.

Who Is Stewart Cink’s Coach?

Stewart Cink has been a member of the PGA Tour since 1997, claiming multiple successes; including the 2009 Open Championship.

After claiming the Open in 2009, the American went on a difficult 10-year winless streak, with Cink eventually breaking the duck at the Safeway Open in September 2020.

Cink listed a number of factors that boosted him to victory that week, including his son and caddie Reagan, wife Lisa and his swing coaches James Sieckmann and Mike Lipnick.

Sieckmann and Lipnick have both been professional coaches for many years now. Get to know them here.

James Sieckmann started as the American’s short game coach before transitioning into his swing and mental game coach.

Cink has been playing some of the best golf of his career during 2020 and 2021, and it’s Sieckmann who has helped produce that.

In an interview with Golf Today, Sieckmann said: “In the last year, he asked me to dive into his stats and find out what he needed to improve to get better. I found that if he improved by 1.2 shots then he would make East Lake (Tour Championship) at the end of the year. So, I just tried to create a blueprint for him to follow to do that.

“A big part of that was his driving distance. He asked me to consult with his full swing coach, Mike Lipnick, and figure out where they were missing the boat. We made some quite big swing changes and by hitting the ball further he picked up 0.7 shots.”

Cink also works with long-time swing coach Mike Lipnick, with the pair knowing each other since Autumn of 2012.

Lipnick, who is the director of instruction at TPC Sugarloaf in Cink’s hometown of Atlanta, took a look at Cink’s swing, with Cink wondering what was so different from four or five years ago, when he won the Open Championship.

“We worked for about 30 minutes and he looked at me and said, ‘To be honest with you, I don’t see a lot of strengths here.’ So that was kind of a little bit of a wake-up call for me because I still felt like I had some strengths, at least.

“But he said, ‘I don’t really see it. You’re not really doing a whole lot of good stuff right now. You’re not helping yourself out.'”

With such a damning assessment, the pair have gone onto achieve some great successes; with Cink claiming a number of top-10’s and victory at the Safeway Open.