Who Is Robert Karlsson’s Wife?

Robert Karlsson is one of Sweden’s most successful ever male golfers, and holds the record alongside Henrik for European Tour wins by a player from Sweden with 11.

Regarded as one of the tallest golfers in modern times, Karlsson has played over 600 times on the European Tour and appeared twice as a player at the Ryder Cup in 2006 and 2008.

The Swede was also a vice-captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup, a role which he’ll fulfil again at Whistling Straits.

But who is Robert Karlsson’s wife? We find out below.

Robert Karlsson’s wife is Ebba Karlsson, an author and former model from Sweden.

The pair married in 2003, and have two children together – Thea Elisabet Karlsson and Ceasar Alexander Karlsson.

The family moved from Monaco to Waxhaw, North Carolina, in 2010, and still reside there.

Ebba is the founder of True Star Coaching, and she is a certified Law of Attraction and Creating Money coach and a member of International Coach Federation with 20 years of experience in meditation, self-development, and leadership.

The Swede is also an established author too, having written True Starlight: From Living in the Shadows to Being Stellar.

An Amazon best-seller, Ebba published it in 2017 as she continues her work at True Star Coaching.

The book attempts to help women in the shadow of their celebrity spouses by drawing on her own personal struggles and triumphs to help women on their journey for greater, deeper purpose.

The book shares what she has learned in her life – from growing up in a chaotic environment to sexual abuse as a model in Paris to living a glamorous life in Monaco while being on tour with her husband.

Furthermore, Ebba enjoys competitive ballroom dancing, and she became a US National Amateur Champion in 2016 and 2018.