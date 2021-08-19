We get to know Nelly Korda's boyfriend Andreas Athanasiou a little bit better in this piece

Who Is Nelly Korda’s Boyfriend?

Nelly Korda is one of the best golfers in the women’s game, epitomised by her six LPGA Tour wins, including the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship, plus an Olympic gold medal.

Born in 1998, Korda won her first event on the tour at just 20-years-old, bursting onto the scene with victory at the LGPA Taiwan Championship.

She has played consistently good golf ever since, and became the World No. 1 on the Women’s World Golf Rankings in 2021 after her first Major win.

Korda’s boyfriend also plays professional sport too, but who is he? We take a look below.

Nelly Korda is currently dating Andrea Athanasiou, a Canadian hockey player who plays for Los Angeles Kings in the NHL.

The couple have dated since 2019, after first sharing their relationship on Instagram with a selfie in a celebration of Thanksgiving.

Athanasiou joined Los Angeles Kings at the beginning of the 2020-21 season, having previously played for Edmonton Oilers and most notably Detroit Red Wings, where he plied his trade for five seasons between 2015 and 2020.

The Canadian was born in 1994, so is a few years older than Korda, and was drafted 110th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The couple are regularly seen attending each other’s sporting events when they get the chance, with Athanasiou in attendance for when Korda won her fifth LPGA Tour event at the Meijer LPGA Classic in June 2021 at the Blytheville Country Club.

The pair were spotted kissing after Korda’s victory, before posing for photos together with the trophy that Nelly had just won.

Korda and Athanasiou have posted some photos of each other on their Instagram’s, though for the most part they still manage to keep their relationship private despite being in the limelight.

Andreas is of Greek and Guyanese descent, who also has his own gold medal after winning the 2011 World U-17 Hockey Challenge – though it’s not quite an Olympic gold medal like his girlfriend’s.