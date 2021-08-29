Get to know Leona Maguire's caddie, Dermot Byrne, a little bit better.

Who Is Leona Maguire’s Caddie?

Leona Maguire has been enjoying one of her best seasons to date in 2021, racking up a number of top-10’s including two runner-up finishes.

Like all players though, success isn’t always down to the player; a caddie can prove pivotal to strong performances. With this in mind, get to know Maguire’s caddie here.

Dermot Byrne started caddying for Maguire in mid 2021, with the pair already having notable successes, including a run of top-15 results.

Byrne has been a caddie for over 25 years with the most success coming with Shane Lowry, who he was on the bag for roughly nine years. The partnership officially started after Lowry won the Irish Open in 2009 as an amateur.

However, as Lowry’s game deteriorated it seemed so did their relationship. It officially ended around July/August in 2018.

In that nine year period, the Irishman picked up the 2012 Portugal Masters and the 2015 WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

Previously caddying for Peter Lawrie, Stephen Gallacher, Sven Struver and Julian Suri. Byrne moved to the LPGA Tour with Maguire in mid 2021.

“He’s been good friends with my coach Shane O’Grady for years. So I rang Dermot when I was still in Vegas and asked him if he’d like to come out on the LPGA. He’d never caddied on the ladies side before, but he wanted a new challenge, and I am quite lucky that he saw it as a good opportunity and decided to take a chance on it,” said Maguire.

“He has had a lot of experience and has been in a lot of big situations in a lot of big events. I think we see shots very similar and he very quickly got to know my clubs and how I like to play, so that definitely helps. It’s also nice to have an Irish caddie on the bag as well,” she added.