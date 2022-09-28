6 Ways Golf Etiquette Needs To Modernise

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Much has been said in recent years about the necessity for golf to move with the times, to appeal to new generations and shake off an overly formal image. There’s no doubt that keeping pace with the modern world is important for any popular activity

Things change over the years and some customs of behaviour that were once adhered to have now, perhaps, become too old fashioned. Here are some we'd like to see changed...

Slavishly following the honour

Ready golf is undoubtedly the way forward and the first person to the tee should play away when they are ready. Keep it moving.

It used to be considered impolite to play if your ball was closer to the hole, or to tee off when not your “honour.” But the aim of making golf a little quicker now trumps those outdated concepts of “after you…” Playing ready golf allows a game to flow and be completed more speedily. It’s no longer discourteous to play out of turn in strokeplay. In fact, it’s the opposite. Playing when ready allows other golfers, who may be out of place or struggling to recover from a poor shot, a little more time to compose themselves.

Not letting people through

Slow play is an issue at all levels of golf and it’s something discussed and lamented at almost every club across the country. Something that exacerbates the problem is a stubborn reluctance from some to let faster groups play through. But resolutely moving on, denying or ignoring the frustrated tailback in the rear mirrors is the height of selfishness on the golf course and it does nobody any favours. Step aside briefly, allow faster players to bat on and then continue, free from pressure. The faster golfers complete their game more quickly, while those who have “let through” can carry on without angry eyes burning the back of their necks.

Old-school dress codes

Although golfers should always dress respectfully, prescriptive codes on what to wear should be a thing of the past. Long socks with shorts? No thank you. Most people will dress appropriately for an outdoor activity and for the weather. If they don't, they'll be miserable out there and won't do it again.

Spikeless shoes in the clubhouse

Many clubs still say no golf shoes in the clubhouse, but spikeless shoes do no more damage than the average street shoe. That's something that could easily be changed. Many people choose to wear their spikeless shoes to the club and it's a pain in the neck if you're not technically allowed in wearing them.

Drinks all round for a hole-in-one

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Surely this should change? You should be rewarded rather than punished for one of golf’s greatest achievements. Admittedly, most clubs or individuals now have some sort of hole-in-one insurance to cover your bar bill to a certain extent, but the fact you have to put your hand in your pocket after a hole-in-one at all seems highly unfair.

Standing on the line of a putt

In the days of tungsten-tipped spikes, this was important, but on firm greens with soft spikes after 100 people have already trodden there? Come off it…