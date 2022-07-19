What Is Ready Golf And Does It Help Pace Of Play?
We look into the concept of 'ready golf' and discuss what is meant by the term and if it really can help with pace of play
'Ready golf' is a term used in stroke play golf only, which encourages golfers to play when they are ready to go if they can do so safely and it might assist with pace of play, rather than strictly following the procedure of “farthest from the hole should play first” under Rule 6.4b in the Rules of Golf. Indeed, you will now find 'ready golf' specifically mentioned in that Rule and many think we should now adopt 'ready golf' more often.
'Ready golf' is not appropriate in match play golf due to the strategy involved between opponents and the need to have a set method for determining which player plays first (hence you have no right to tap in an unconceded three-footer in match play if your opponent lies farther away). If you do, you may be asked to replace the ball and play again (at your opponent’s discretion).
There is, however, an exception under Rule 6.4a that you may agree with each other to play out of turn in match play to save time.
While 'ready golf' is now being actively encouraged at many clubs, players have to act sensibly to ensure that playing out of turn does not endanger other players.
4 examples of ready golf
* Hitting a shot when safe to do so if a player farther away faces a challenging shot and is taking time to assess their options
* Shorter hitters playing first from the tee or fairway if longer hitters have to wait
* Hitting a tee shot if the person with the honour is delayed in being ready to play
* Hitting a shot if a person who has just played from a bunker is still farthest from the hole but is delayed due to raking the bunker
The R&A says there is strong evidence to suggest 'ready golf' does improve pace of play, quoting a survey conducted by Golf Australia, which showed that 94% of clubs that had promoted 'ready golf' to members had enjoyed some success in improving pace of play, with 25% stating that they had achieved "satisfying success".
It is worth saying that 'ready golf' is likely to have most impact on a less busy course to help prevent groups losing touch with the group in front. But on a rammed course where no-one is really going anywhere fast, it will probably only have any significant impact if the groups towards the front of the field are adopting it, as playing out of turn to complete a hole quicker will only see you potentially having to wait longer on the next tee!
Finally, a word of caution in stroke play. If you agree to play out of turn to deliberately give one of the players an advantage, that would be a breach of Rule 6.4b and would attract the general penalty of two strokes for both players. An example of this might be someone closer to the hole putting before someone else farther away on the same line who perhaps has a score going to show them the line.
