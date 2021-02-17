Get to know the well-respected bagman currently part of the Frenchman's team.

Who Is Victor Perez’s Caddie?

Frenchman Victor Perez is firmly entrenched in the world’s top-50 ensuring his participation in some of the biggest golf tournaments around the world.

But who currently works with him on the bag? Let’s take a look.

Victor Perez currently has JP Fitzgerald on the bag and we believe the partnership started in 2019, around the time of the Scandinavian Invitation which is where the image below is from. In what appears to be their first start together Perez would finish in the top-10.

Fitzgerald is highly respected in the bag carrying game having done so famously for Rory McIlroy.

He worked with Rory right after he turned professional in 2008 and the pair would have huge success together including all four of the Northern-Irishman’s major wins and his rise to world number one.

However the pair stopped working together in 2017 and since then Rory has mostly had his friend Harry Diamond on the bag.

Speaking at the time of the split in 2017 Rory said ;

“JP has been a huge part of my life for the past decade, but I was getting very hard on him at times,” McIlroy added.

“You don’t want to be like that with anyone but sometimes this game drives you to it.

“I would say he is still one of my closest friends. We started together in 2008, we’ve had a lot of great times on and off the golf course.”

Fitzgerald took a while to find another bag, briefly appearing on the bag of Matthew Wolff when he made his professional debut at the 2018 Travellers Championship. The partnership did not continue though and Fitzgerald had to wait until 2019 to start working with Perez.

Since the partnership began Perez has continued his rise in the game, including a victory at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and a number of very good results in big tournaments, such as a T2 at the 2020 BMW PGA Championship.

As far as previous caddie’s for the Frenchman go, he appears to have had a couple in his rise up the golfing ranks but we are uncertain what their names are, and why the partnership’s stopped.

