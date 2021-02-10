Get to know young South African Wilco Nienaber a little better.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Wilco Nienaber

At only 20-years of age, Wilco Nienaber is a rising star on the European Tour and has already come close to winning on the Tour, finishing second at the Joburg Open. Here are 13 facts you may or may not already know about him.

1. He was born on 7th April 2000, making him one of the few European Tour players to be born in the new millennium.

2. Nienaber is originally from Bloemfontein, South Africa.

3. Growing up, Nienaber played rugby, tennis and cricket at a high level.

4. The South African completed his education at Grey College in Bloemfontein.

5. At age 17, he was ranked South Africa’s top amateur after winning 11 times, including three international events.

6. Nienaber has been dating his girlfriend, Nadine Kemp, since February 2016.

7. In 2018 Nienaber represented South Africa at the Eisenhower Trophy in Ireland.

8. That year, he finished as the leading qualifier in the stroke-play portion of the Amateur Championship and lost a playoff for the Brabazon Trophy.

9. Nienaber made his European Tour debut in December 2018 at the South African Open, he shot two rounds of 69 to make the cut.

10. In 2019 he turned professional, signing a multi-year deal with Ping.

11. Nienaber is a big rugby fan and has the years that South Africa won the Rugby World Cup engraved on his wedges.

12. At the Joburg Open Nienaber hit his drive 439 yards, a European Tour season record.

13. Standing at 6’ 2”, Nienaber was ranked first in 2020 for driving distance, averaging 340.47 yards.

