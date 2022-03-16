12 Things You Didn't Know About Gary Woodland

We get to know US Open Champion Gary Woodland a little better

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By
published

The 2019 US Open champion, American Gary Woodland was pretty unknown given the rise of some other American golfing stars like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. So to rectify that somewhat we have taken a look at these 12 things you didn't know about him.

1. Woodland was born in Topeka, Kansas back on the 21st of May, 1984.

2. After high school Woodland attended Washburn University on a basketball scholarship but left after one year. He then attended Kansas University on a golf scholarship. Whilst there he studied sociology and had a successful collegiate career winning four tournaments.

3. He gave up on his basketball career after playing against Kansas University. He said to TaylorMade; "They were so much bigger and faster then we were. I quickly realised I wasn't going to be able to play basketball as a professional - I probably could've gone overseas and played, but I wasn't going to be able to do it as a career."

4. In golf, Woodland turned professional in 2007

5. Four years later he won his first event on the PGA Tour at the Transitions Championship. This came just weeks after he lost in a playoff at the Bob Hope Classic to Jhonattan Vegas.

6. Alongside Matt Kuchar, Woodland helped win the World Cup of Golf with the United States.

gary woodland phoenix

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. During the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Woodland surprised Amy Bockerstette from Special Olympics Arizona to play the iconic 16th hole with him. The moment went viral online and in the world of sport.

8. He studied sociology at college. 

9. His best world ranking position is 12th following his  US Open win.

10. He is quite the table tennis player. After injuring his shoulder during his rookie season on the PGA Tour he had nine months out and couldn't really move his left shoulder so he took to table-tennis to keep busy.

11. He marks his ball with a 1984 half-dollar coin given to him by his mother. The year 1984 signifies the year he was born

12. Back in 2017, Woodland and his partner Gabby had their son Jaxson who was born 10 weeks prematurely. They were expecting twins but sadly their daughter was lost during the pregnancy.

