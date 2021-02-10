17 Things You Didn’t Know About Aaron Rai

Get to know the current Scottish Open champion, Aaron Rai, a little better.
Englishman Aaron Rai had his best season to date on the European Tour in 2020, claiming his first Rolex Series event at the Scottish Open.
Rai is beginning to forge an established career in the game and will be one to look out for in years to come.
Here are 17 things you didn’t know about him.
- Rai was born on 3rd March 1995 in Wolverhampton.
- He started his golfing journey at the Three Hammers Golf Complex and joined Patshull Park when he was only five years old.
- The Englishman was educated at Wolverhampton Grammar School.
- Rai has three older siblings: two sisters and one brother.
- Before the age of eight, he wanted to be a racing driver and would often wear Ferrari T-shirts and jumpers in junior golf competitions.
- Rai got into golf by accident. Hurting himself with a hockey stick as a toddler, Rai’s mother went out to buy plastic sticks to make things safer. She returned with plastic golf clubs instead, and Rai was hooked.
- After being given a Lee Westwood putting aid at 15, Rai holed 207 consecutive putts of 10 feet, setting a World Record in the process.
- The Englishman turned professional in 2012; competing first on the EuroPro, and then the Challenge Tour.
- Rai uses iron head covers. This stems from his father, who taught him to respect and look after your equipment.
- In 2017, Rai won three times on the Challenge Tour. The third win automatically qualified him for the European Tour.
- When Rai won the Kenya Open in 2017, it was a special victory in more ways than one: Rai’s mother is of Kenyan-Indian descent and had not visited the the country in 47 years.
- He is one of the few professionals to wear two gloves. He has done this since the age of eight.
- The Englishman has a full TaylorMade bag, except his Titleist Vokey wedges.
- Although he did not win in his debut year on the European Tour, Rai claimed victory at the Hong Kong Open; the first event of the 2019 European Tour season.
- Despite being a prominent name on the European Tour, Rai does not have any social media accounts.
- Rai is coached by duo Piers Ward and Andy Proudman from ‘Me and My Golf’.
- The Englishman defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the 2020 Scottish Open, his biggest win to date.