The Englishman explains why he is one of the only players on Tour to use iron covers.

Aaron Rai Explains The Real Reason Why He Uses Iron Covers

Aaron Rai has explained that he still uses iron covers to “appreciate the value” of what he has after the Englishman has vowed to keep using them during his first full season on the PGA Tour.

While it is perhaps a strange sight to see a Tour player using what are a commonly laughed about golf accessory, Rai’s story of his family life makes for a heartfelt story about why he keeps them on.

He described that a set of Titleist 690 MBs his father bought him when he was just seven years old were his pride and joy.

“It started from the age of four years old, when my dad used to pay for my equipment,” said Rai, who described his family as working class. “He paid for my membership, paid for my entry fees. It wasn’t money that we really had, to be honest, but he’d always buy me the best clubs.”

Related: Aaron Rai What’s In The Bag?

“When we used to go out and practice, he used to clean every single groove afterward with a pin and baby oil, and to protect the golf clubs he thought it would be good to put iron covers on them.”

“And I’ve pretty much had iron covers on all my sets ever since, just to kind of appreciate the value of what I have.”

Rai is playing at the Fortinet Championship this week in his first PGA Tour event since earning his card after a successful run of results on the Korn Ferry Tour throughout August.

Related: 17 Things You Didn’t Know About Aaron Rai

The Englishman has already won twice on the European Tour, including one Rolex Series win at the 2020 Scottish Open where he fended off Tommy Fleetwood in a tense playoff.

His first round at the Fortinet Championship saw him T41st at 2-under par.